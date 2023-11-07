Enzo Fernandez provides injury update after picking up knock in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Tottenham

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has confirmed that he is in recovery after he suffered an injury during his side's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night (November 6).

The Lilywhites opened the scoring in the encounter through Dejan Kulusevski in the sixth minute. Later in the first half, Moises Caicedo found the back of the net with a great strike from outside the box.

A VAR review showed Nicolas Jackson beyond the offside line, ruling out the goal. However, during the build-up, Cristian Romero lunged at Fernandez with a kick to the shin.

The former Juventus defender was sent off straight away as a result, and Cole Palmer converted the penalty for Chelsea. The Argentine midfielder, unable to go on for long after sustaining the injury, was substituted for Mykhailo Mudryk in the second half.

Fernandez has now provided an update on his injury after the match. He wrote on his Instagram story (via Express Sport):

"Thank you for all your messages. I am good, working in my recovery to get to the weekend in the best way."

The Blues went on to put three more past Tottenham after the Lilywhites were reduced further to nine men. Destiny Udogie picked up his second yellow card of the match after a foul on Raheem Sterling in the second half.

Nicolas Jackson then scored a hat-trick in the latter stages of the derby, securing all three points for the west London outfit.

"Nothing to lose and full of confidence" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on Tottenham's high line in London derby

Despite having two defenders sent off the pitch in the derby, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou told his men to continue playing a high line. Several commentators believe that the Greek manager's attack-oriented mindset ultimately cost his side the match.

All three of Jackson's goals were a result of Chelsea's exploitation of Tottenham's pushed-up backline. While his plan didn't work out, Postecoglou swore by his decision even after the match, insisting that his team's identity is based on such a playing style.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has offered his two cents on the matter as well. The Argentine boss was asked whether he was surprised by his former team's tactics.

Pochettino replied (as quoted by football.london):

"Nothing to lose and full of confidence, you take risks. Maybe we didn't have the capacity.. We can analyse and talk. In the end is about winning the points and to come here and to win the game is really important."