Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number revealed after British record transfer on deadline day 

Chelsea's new signing Enzo Fernandez will wear the number 5 shirt after sealing a dramatic deadline-day move to Stamford Bridge from Benfica. The Argentine became the most expensive player in British transfer history after the Blues agreed on a €121 million (£106.8 million) deal.

Fernandez, 22, was the west Londoners' top transfer target during the January window. They finally secured his signature in the final hour of deadline day. He joins the club on an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

He has completed medical in London after undergoing the first part of medical tests in Portugal, per Fabrizio Romano. The exciting midfield talent could make his debut for Chelsea in their clash with Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday (February 3).

Benfica dug their heels in on trying to keep Fernandez at the Estadio da Luz. He only arrived at the Primiera Liga club from River Plate last summer for £8.6 million. The Argentine made 29 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Fernandez wears the number 24 shirt for Argentina and donned the number 13 with Benfica. However, Reece James wears the former, while Marcus Bettinelli occupies the latter jersey. Hence, the Chelsea new boy has opted to wear the number 5 that has been vacated by former midfielder Jorginho, who joined Arsenal for £10 million on deadline day.

Fernandez has not only impressed for Benfica but has also emerged as a key member of Argentina's midfield. He was a standout performer for La Abiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the nation achieved glory for the third time. He featured in seven games, scoring one and providing an assist. He was named as the Best Young Player of the tournament.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva confirms that contract talks are underway

The good news keeps on coming for Chelsea fans, with their veteran defender Silva confirming that he is in talks to extend his stay at the club. The Brazilian's current deal expires at the end of the season. He told ESPN Brazil:

"We are talking about it (a new deal). Everything will probably happen in the next few days. My intention, and that of the club as well, is to stay together. I know that the club needs me right now."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 12 - Chelsea's 37-year-old centre-back Thiago Silva won possession 12 times tonight against Lille, the most he's ever done so in a Champions League match, with tonight his 94th appearance in the competition. Rock. 12 - Chelsea's 37-year-old centre-back Thiago Silva won possession 12 times tonight against Lille, the most he's ever done so in a Champions League match, with tonight his 94th appearance in the competition. Rock. https://t.co/UhLL840KzP

Silva has been a stalwart at the back for the Blues since joining the side as a free agent in 2021 following the expiration of his contract with PSG. He lifted the UEFA Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge. He has made 105 appearances, scoring five goals and providing as many assists.

