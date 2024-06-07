Enzo Fernandez sends hilarious message to Chelsea-linked Premier League star during Argentina training

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has sent an amusing message to Argentina teammate Julian Alvarez about his antics during training. The pair are currently with the national team ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

Alvarez was in fine form for Manchester City last season, helping the club win their record fourth consecutive Premier League trophy. The young striker scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

The Argentina international secured a transfer to Manchester City in January 2022 and completed a half-season loan spell at River Plate before moving to the English giants the following summer.

He immediately made an impact and established himself as an excellent attacking option for Pep Guardiola. During the 2022-23 campaign, Alvarez contributed 17 goals and five assists.

While he has been quite productive and a proficient forward for City, Alvarez has found it difficult to break into the starting XI ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

The 24-year-old has been linked with an exit this summer, with Chelsea reportedly interested in securing his services. However, the Blues may have to cough up £80 million to sign him, according to reports.

Alvarez has played under new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca during his debut season at the Etihad, when Maresca was Guardiola's assistant. Alvarez would be reunited with Argentina teammate Enzo Fernandez, should he opt to move to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, while on international duty, Fernandez has sent a hilarious message to the striker. He posted a picture of them training together on his Instagram story with a caption that read:

"Everyday the same"

Alvarez's contract with Manchester City runs until 2028.

"We never saw the best of him" - Pundit makes claim about 'gifted' Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez

TalkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend believes we are yet to see Enzo Fernandez live up to his true potential at Chelsea. He insists that the Argentine midfielder did not play in his best position at Stamford Bridge last season.

Fernandez played a key role for the Blues under Mauricio Pochettino. He contributed seven goals and three assists in 40 appearances across competitions.

The former Benfica star underwent groin surgery towards the tail-end of the campaign and missed his side's final six fixtures as a result. While hailing Fernandez for his talents, Townsend believes the best is yet to come from the Argentine.

He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Have got to sort out the little bit of conundrum with Enzo (Fernandez). Obviously, he was injured at the back end of the season. He is clearly a gifted and talented footballer. That’s not up for debate. Tried to get him integrated, it didn’t quite work. We never saw the best of him, did we? Didn’t really exactly get what his best position was."