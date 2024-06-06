PL giants want £80 million transfer fee for player amid interest from Chelsea - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly slapped an £80 million price tag on reported Chelsea target Julian Alvarez, who is open to an exit this summer. The Argentine striker is on the radars of multiple sides in Europe, all of whom are interested in taking him on a permanent basis.

Alvarez signed for Manchester City from River Plate for the paltry sum of £14 million in January 2022, spending six months on loan at the Argentine club. He had an instant impact with City, establishing himself as a versatile profile in attack.

Manchester City signed Erling Haaland in the same summer that Alvarez arrived at the club. The Argentine striker has had to be content with a second-fiddle role since then. He has not let that prevent him from doing his job, as evidenced by his respectable return of 36 goals and 18 assists in 103 appearances.

As per GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones, Julian Alvarez has now informed the club that he wishes to play more. This has led other clubs to register their interest in the 24-year-old striker. One of the sides to have registered their interest is Chelsea, who enjoyed spectacular success with Manchester City, in the shape of Cole Palmer.

The champions, meanwhile, will only consider bids from £80 million to sell the Argentine World Cup winner. There has also been interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with some other Premier League sides also said to be interested.

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker, and a move for Alvarez makes sense on a number of fronts. The striker is familiar with their new manager Enzo Maresca, who worked with him in his first season at the Etihad Stadium. His friendship with compatriot Enzo Fernandez, with whom he shared a dressing room at River Plate, is another factor that may sway him to join the Blues.

Chelsea set to announce first summer addition - Reports

Chelsea are set to imminently announce the completion of the signing of former Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo, who will join the club on a free transfer. The English defender has announced his departure from the Cottagers after coming to the end of his contract.

Tosin will move to the neighboring club, having completed his medicals at Chelsea's Cobham base. GiveMeSport reports that the centre-back will be joined by three or four more signings this summer as the Blues look to return to their normal levels in English football.

With veteran defender Thiago Silva gone, Chelsea needed to move for a new centre-back. They have done so with Tosin, beating Newcastle United to his signature. He will be the first signing of the Enzo Maresca era, and having played at Manchester City in the past, will be a good fit for the manager.