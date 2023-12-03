Enzo Fernandez sends message to Chelsea fans after brace against Brighton

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is delighted with his first Premier League goal following his brace in the 3-2 home win over Birghton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 3).

The 22-year-old Argentine headed Mauricio Pochettino's men in front after 17 minutes to open his account in the Premier League. Four minutes later, Levi Colwill doubled the advantage as the Blues appeared in cruise control of proceedings.

However, Facundo Buonanotte reduced arrears for Brighton two minutes before half-time before Blues keeper Conor Gallagher saw red for a second bookable offence.

Nevertheless, Fernandez put the 10-man Blues back two goals in front midway through the second period. Joao Pedro pulled one back for the visitors, but it was too little too later, as Pochettino's side returned to winning ways following a 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

Brighton were given a penalty in the 10th minute of added time, but VAR overturned the decision, as the Blues hung on for their fifth league win of the season.

Meanwhile, Fernandez is ecstatic with his first goals in the Premier League, tweeting:

"Very happy for my first goals in Premier League with our people. Come on Chelsea"

Fernandez now has three goals and as many assists in 38 games across competitions for the Blues since arriving in January. That includes all three goals and an assist in 16 games across competitions this term.

"It was a complicated second half with one player less" - Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged the difficulty if seeing out the entire second half with a numerical disdvantage. Although they conceded late on, Enzo Fernandez's second of the night meant that they did enough to take all three points.

Hailing the character of his team, the Blues' Argentine boss said that he liked the response the team showed after their humbling at Newcastle United in the league last weekend.

"We started well," said Pochettino on BBC Match of the Day. We were playing well 11 v 11. It was a complicated second half with one player less.

"Brighton are a very good team and are playing well. We had to go deep but we scored the third goal with one man less. "The team is tired. We are all tired but overall happy. After Newcastle, we needed to show a different face. That’s why I’m happy."

Despite the draw, Chelsea remain tenth in the standings, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal (34) after 14 games.