Enzo Maresca informs Chelsea board that he really likes 26-year-old star previously linked with Stamford Bridge exit: Fabrizio Romano

Newly appointed Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is set to hand a new lease of life to goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after his declaration of confidence in him, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish goalkeeper was plagued by injuries in the 2023-24 season and lost his place in the team's starting XI.

Sanchez joined the Blues from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer after falling out of favour following the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex Stadium. The Blues spent a reported £25 million on the Spaniard, and he became their first-choice between the sticks after Kepa Arrizabalaga left on loan.

Fellow summer signing Djordje Petrovic usurped his place as first-choice after Sanchez picked up an injury in December, and he never regained the spot. A series of high-profile mistakes, including one against Arsenal before his injury, had put the 26-year-old in the spotlight.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that manager Enzo Maresca, who is joining the Blues from Leicester City this summer, intends to work with Sanchez. The manager is said to be a fan of Sanchez's qualities.

In his 16 league appearances for the Blues last season, the Spaniard recorded 99.3% short passing accuracy and 97.3% accuracy with his medium-length passes. These are two key metrics for Maresca, who wants his goalkeepers to be actively involved in the first phase of build-up.

Sanchez will likely begin pre-season as the manager's first-choice in goal while Petrovic, who is less accomplished on the ball, will deputise for him.

Former Chelsea star set for Stamford Bridge return with new manager

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to make his return to the club as a member of Enzo Maresca's backroom staff. The retired Argentine goalkeeper worked as an assistant to Maresca at Leicester City, and will keep the same position at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca has joined Chelsea on a contract until 2029, with a club option to extend for a further year, and has brought with him six backroom staff members. The Blues paid a reported £10 million as compensation to Leicester City for the transfer of the manager.

Caballero appeared 38 times for Chelsea after joining them from Manchester City, as he was mostly used as a backup for Kepa Arrizabalaga. He enjoyed great success at the club, winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and FA Cup titles.