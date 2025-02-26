Enzo Maresca reveals what he told Cole Palmer after Chelsea beat Southampton

Enzo Maresca has revealed what he told Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer after their win over Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday, February 25. He pointed out that every player goes through 'bad moments' and it's about how they react to it.

Ad

The Blues hammered Southampton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the Premier League. It ended a run of three straight defeats across competitions. However, Cole Palmer again failed to get on the scoresheet despite getting some excellent chances. He has failed to score in his last seven games.

After the game, the Englishman cut a disappointed figure as Enzo Maresca put his hand around him and shared a brief conversation. After the game, the Chelsea head coach was asked what he told Palmer on TNT Sports and he answered (via Metro):

Ad

Trending

"It’s quite easy. You have here [on the punditry panel] former players who have all been big players and all of them went through some bad moments.

"It’s normal. It’s like a team. You cannot expect Cole Palmer, every season or every game, to be like last season or like the first part of the season. It’s normal, it’s something normal. He’s a human being, he’s missing some things and now it’s how we react. So I was telling him that. Everything is normal. He’s happy, he’s okay."

Ad

Maresca added:

"I’ve said already that he has been lucky in his career, even if he is young, because he’s shared moments, changing rooms, with top players.

"He knows that any top players go through bad moments. It’s how you react. Keep calm, keep working, keep laughing. Be calm, be happy, enjoy the football. It’s the only thing you have to do."

Ad

Palmer has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 30 games across competitions for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea return to Premier League Top 4 after a resounding win over Southampton

Chelsea came into the match against Southampton on the back of three consecutive defeats across competitions. They had also won just two of their previous 10 Premier League games. However, they were dominant against the league's bottom-placed side, keeping 60% possession. They had 19 attempts on goal with 10 being on target while the Saints had 2/7 attempts on target.

Ad

Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Pedro Neto added another 12 minutes later. Levi Colwill made it 3-0 in the 44th minute after his return to the starting XI and Marc Cucurella (78') completed the scoring.

Chelsea moved into fourth place in the Premier League standings. However, they could drop down to sixth place if Manchester City and Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, respectively, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Blues will next face Copenhagen away in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 first leg on March 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback