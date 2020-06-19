EPL legend Ian Wright blasts ‘shameful’ trolls over racist comments

Former Arsenal striker and EPL legend Ian Wright has once again found himself being targeted by racists online for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The ex-EPL player recently posted a couple of screenshots on his Instagram account which have messages from a person hurling abusive racial slurs towards the 56-year-old.

The former EPL legend took to his social media account, early in the morning where he shared the images with his followers, and expressed his views in the caption below the image.

"These aren't isolated incidents!!! It's daily!! This is what I received for posting and talking about #BlackLivesMatter yesterday. The abuse started a week earlier, the taunting is terrifying. Coming back and back again. Let's show these social media companies how bad this has got, it's ridiculous!!! So easy for them!! If you or a black friend has had online racist abuse then please post a tweet with hashtags #NoConsequences and #BlackLivesMatter"

The former Arsenal player has been involved in incidences, where he was the victim of serious racial abuse and hate messages even in the past. Wright spoke on a radio channel, where he talked about why he shared posts related to the Black Lives Matter Movement and the need for a strict law against such cases.

Ian Wright suffers more racist abuse on Insta, after his #BLM remarks - am told they'd been discussing the previous case with Facebook just two weeks beforehand



An issue is that people can DM anyone verifiedhttps://t.co/KC9phIWT4s — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 19, 2020

"I've got a platform where I can reach people. This is happening to people on a daily basis where they can't do what I did - that's why I had to call this guy out.

He then added,

"We're dealing with people that need to hide. Platforms like Instagram and Twitter are where they can hide but, what they haven't understood and what that guy will have realised today is, it's not my platform - it's everybody who has come in on him. Something has to be done."

EPL kits to carry the phrase Black Lives Matter instead of their player names

EPL players donning Black Lives Matter on their kits.

The managing committee for EPL has already taken steps to support the movement, as players were allowed to wear jerseys with Black Lives Matter written on the back instead of their own names. In the first few matches since the restart, we have seen players from all teams, including the referees take the knee for a few seconds just after the kick-off whistle.

The EPL returned this Wednesday with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City playing Arsenal. With it, the worldwide support for the "Black Lives Matter" movement among athletes was on full display.

Eintracht Frankfurt are wearing Black Lives Matter shirts for their game vs. Bayern pic.twitter.com/YZGyI5VOg0 — Steven Candelaria (@StevoCandelaria) June 11, 2020

Players in the various leagues across Europe have already expressed their support for the movement over the last few days. German club Eintracht Frankfurt donned #BlackLivesMatter on the front of their kits, last Wednesday in the DFB-Pokal clash against Bayern Munich. While players across the world have taken a knee instead of their usual goal celebration.

