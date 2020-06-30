EPL legend Ray Parlour urges Arsenal's Guendouzi to strike back after Arteta snub: "Do your talking on the pitch!"

EPL great Ray Parlour has shed light on Mikel Arteta's treatment of Matteo Guendouzi.

The Frenchman has been omitted from the squad in recent weeks due to disciplinary issues.

Ray Parlour spoke about Matteo Guendouzi's situation at Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour spoke in detail about EPL star Matteo Guendouzi's situation at the North London club currently.

The French midfielder has been omitted from the matchday squad in recent weeks due to disciplinary reasons, as reports emerged that manager Mikel Arteta is not a fan of the player's temperament.

Guendouzi was involved in an altercation with fellow EPL star Neal Maupay earlier this month. Video footage showed that the youngster held Maupay by his neck in a heated exchange during the game, as Brighton had the last laugh with a 2-1 victory.

Parlour on what Guendouzi must do to get back in Arteta's good books

Speaking to Goal, EPL legend Parlour heaped praise on Guendouzi's skill-set, but added that the 21-year-old needs to get into the good books for his manager.

“He’s a very energetic player, a very good player. I think it’s a situation where Arteta now is stamping his authority, which is something you have to do as a manager. You have to get the respect of the players."

“Matteo has maybe stepped out of line and he’s left him out. I’ve always said do your talking on the pitch. As long as you are performing, you get away with certain incidents."

Guendouzi reportedly poked fun of the Brighton players' wages and his actions have seemingly not gone down well with Arteta, who has left him out of the squad altogether in recent EPL fixtures.

Guendouzi backed by EPL legend Parlour

Ray Parlour is one of the most underrated players in Arsenal's EPL history

Parlour, however, claimed that the 21-year-old exile is part of the EPL manager's plan to stamp his authority at the club. The EPL legend also added that Guendouzi needs to do his talking on the pitch to save his Arsenal career.

"I still think he’s certainly part of his plans for now. He’s just trying to put people in line and show he’s the boss. He will get a lot of respect from the players if you say how it is to them individually."

“I know for a fact that Arteta is very good going round everyone and having a chat with them, trying to see their feelings and their characters. Maybe Matteo wasn’t right and that’s why he’s dropped him.”

Guendouzi's Arsenal future reportedly hangs in the balance, as reports emerged earlier this week that he could be sold at the end of the EPL season. The Gunners are looking to raise funds to add to their squad and could decide to cash in on the Frenchman.

Mikel Arteta is open to offloading Matteo Guendouzi. Early in his reign, when Arteta was rewatching footage and had his back turned, a distracted Guendouzi could be seen messing about, sometimes doing 'silly dances' at a time when the manager wanted full focus. [@AdrianJKajumba] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) June 23, 2020

While Arsenal haven't been consistent enough, Arteta has breathed new life into the EPL giants and looks set to oversee a squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has long been linked with the EPL giants and it remains to be seen if they complete a move for him this summer.

