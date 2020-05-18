Leroy Sane is expected to move to Bayern Munich this summer

EPL (English Premier League) superstar Leroy Sane continues to be linked with a switch to Bayern Munich. The Manchester City winger is one of the most devastating players to watch on his day and has his heart set on a move away from the EPL champions.

True: @LFC was interested in @LeroySane19. BUT: @LeroySane19 knows that as a player from @ManCity cannot switch to @LFC . he wouldn't do that to fans. therefore the transfer was never an option for him. moreover: @LeroySane19 only wants to go to @FCBayern https://t.co/LpGHPo7XSa — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 18, 2020

While the Bavarians giants are clear frontrunners for his signature at this stage, an interesting report from journalist Christian Falk has emerged.

According to reports, fellow Premier League outfit Liverpool declared their interest in Sane, but the move didn't materialise due to a variety of reasons.

EPL interest in Sane from Liverpool

Leroy Sane attracted interest from Liverpool

Sane had no intention of moving to another EPL club and made up his mind to join Bayern Munich, due to which Liverpool's interest did not go beyond the initial stage. With just over a year left on his current deal, Manchester City are resigned to losing Sane, and Bayern are expected to make an official bid shortly.

Since joining the EPL side in 2016, Sane has developed into one of the most lethal attackers in the country and was named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2018. The German attacker also played a pivotal role in City's EPL triumph that season, as Pep Guardiola's side recorded a staggering 100 points in the Premier League.

Sane was tipped to make a move to Bayern last summer. However, he was injured in City's Community Shield triumph against Liverpool in August, and his dream move did not come to fruition.

Hansi Flick is a huge fan of the player and is expected to land the German international this summer. With his contract running out, Bayern are confident of signing Sane for a cheaper fee believed to be in the region of £50 million.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Liverpool didn't press ahead with their interest, as Sane was unwilling to represent another EPL club. Another German international who is in the thick of a transfer battle is Timo Werner, who is attracting interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Liverpool.

However, the RB Leipzig striker has reportedly rejected advances from United and Chelsea in favour of Jurgen Klopp's impending EPL champions Liverpool.

With the likes of Kai Havertz, Milot Rashica and Jadon Sancho also attracting interest from the EPL, several deals could be done between the Premier League and the Bundesliga this summer.

Listen @LFC: @lewy_official calls @TimoWerner one of the top five strikers in the world — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 15, 2020

The EPL is looking at the Bundesliga enviously in more ways than one. Aside from targeting several players from Germany, the Bundesliga's return could mean the rest of the league across Europe's could follow suit.

Eight Bundesliga games have already been completed since the restart and the encounter between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen later tonight caps of 26 in Germany. Till date, there's been no official confirmation about a return date for the EPL, but it is expected to be finalised imminently.

Teams are expected to be granted permission to resume group training, indicating that the football season in England is close to resuming after a two-month hiatus.