EPL manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted to coach Messi for a surprising reason

EPL manager Carlo Ancelotti is hailed as one of the most successful managers of his generation. Having won multiple honours with the likes of AC Milan, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich and Chelsea, amongst others, the legendary Italian joined EPL side Everton in a surprise deal last year.

Since returning to the EPL for the first time since his Chelsea sacking almost a decade ago, Ancelotti has steadied the ship at Goodison Park and breathed new life into the club.

Everton have been one of the best sides in the EPL after Ancelotti's arrival and are preparing to host arch-rivals Liverpool later this week.

Carlo Ancelotti: 'There is a very big problem in America. And police are part of that.' Interview by @sidlowe https://t.co/sYngwOWnKn — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 19, 2020

In an interview with the Guardian, the 61-year-old mentioned Lionel Messi and Francesco Totti as the two players he wished he'd coached.

"Lionel Messi, so that I can compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo. Also [Francesco] Totti, I started in Rome and had a lot of affection. He was an idol there and I would have liked [to have coached him]“.

So far, no manager has had the pleasure of coaching both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Ancelotti, however, did get the opportunity to train the Portuguese star and the pair enjoyed a fruitful spell together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

EPL manager's illustrious coaching journey

Ancelotti is one of the most decorated managers of the modern era

The Italian presided over the reins at the Spanish capital, as Ronaldo spearheaded Real Madrid to their 10th Champions League crown in 2014.

After parting ways with Los Blancos, Ancelotti has spells with PSG, Bayern Munich and Napoli, before returning to the EPL. The Merseyside outfit pulled off a massive coup by landing a manager as decorated as the Italian and look set to reap his rewards for many years.

Everton were hovering just above the EPL relegation zone when Ancelotti arrived. However, between December and March, the Toffees were in stunning form and gradually climbed the EPL table, as they put together a string of positive results.

With a victory against Liverpool on their EPL return, Everton could move into the top half of the table and go level on points with Arsenal. However, it remains to be seen if they can topple the EPL leaders, who are just two wins away from winning their first top-flight title in 30 years.

"I am an Evertonian. The first day I signed I was an Evertonian. I love the feeling the supporters have for the team. They are really passionate about the team. You can see this in the stadium and city." - Carlo Ancelotti 💙 #EFC — The-Toffees (@thetoffees_com) June 18, 2020

Everton have not beaten Liverpool in the EPL since 2010 and will have to be at their brilliant best to stand any chance of securing a positive result against the Reds. Ancelotti has faced Liverpool three times this season in three different competitions.

In September, the then Napoli coach oversaw a 2-0 victory for his side, as Liverpool were beaten at the San Paolo Stadium. Jurgen Klopp would get his revenge three months later, as the Reds downed an Everton side led by Ancelotti twice in quick succession in the festive period.

Ancelotti has rejuvenated Everton's faltering EPL season and it remains to be seen if the Toffees finish in the top half of the table, as they currently find themselves occupying 12th position on the EPL standings.

