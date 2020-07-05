EPL manager Jurgen Klopp tips Bayern Munich or Manchester City for Champions League glory

Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Bayern Munich and EPL giants Manchester City in a recent interview.

Liverpool became the quickest side in EPL history to win the title, as they did so with seven games to spare.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League in March

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp named Bayern Munich and fellow EPL side Manchester City as favourites for the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League.

The newly crowned EPL champions were knocked out of Europe before the coronavirus break, as they were beaten home and away from Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp will give winners' medals to any of his players who weren't eligible to receive one from the Premier League due to playing fewer than five games this season 🥇 pic.twitter.com/MFIomyxppP — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 3, 2020

However, Liverpool put their disappointing European title defence behind them by winning their first EPL title in over 30 years, as they did so with seven games to spare.

As transcribed Metro, Klopp tipped Manchester City and Bayern Munich for European glory as the Champions League looks set to resume next month.

"I think for me the two big favourites left in the competition are Bayern and Man City. That would be an interesting game. Bayern played an impressive season in Germany after Hansi Flick took over."

"When you see Manchester City, they have a massive, massive chance. But even in the game against us on Thursday night, which City won deservedly, we should have scored three goals. Don’t forget that. We should have and we would have normally."

Liverpool were given a rude awakening in their first game as EPL champions. The Reds travelled to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City, as they received a guard of honour before kickoff by Pep Guardiola's side.

EPL giants Manchester City have so much quality, says Klopp

Advertisement

Manchester City taught Liverpool a lesson in their previous league encounter

However, that was the niceties ended, as the newly crowned EPL champions suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat. Klopp dismissed claims that his team did not show enough fight and congratulated City for the result.

Later, the German also admitted that teams need a bit of luck to win the Champions League, a trophy that is widely regarded as the most coveted prize in world football.

"They [Manchester City] have so much quality but no team in the world is perfect. City is not, Bayern is not, we are not. But you need to be nearly perfect in precise moments to win the Champions League."

"Everybody needs luck and if you want to win the Champions League you should have your best line up ready for the final if possible, but I really think these two teams are the two favourites."

"I will watch it, the tournament. ‘It will be really interesting but unfortunately we have nothing, really, to do with it this year."

With six EPL games left to play, Liverpool have plenty of records in sight between now and the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola:



"Every game is different but I cannot deny that beating Liverpool, the way we did, was amazing. We beat maybe the best team in the world right now, so we can win the Champions League."#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/GVXY1zOxZG — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 4, 2020

The Reds have dropped points in just four games so far and are well on course to beating Manchester City's record EPL points haul of 100 from the 2017-18 season.

The Merseyside outfit return to Anfield this weekend for the first time since being crowned champions, as they prepare to take on relegation strugglers Aston Villa.

Also Read: Liverpool v Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20