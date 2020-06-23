EPL manager Klopp praises Alisson’s ‘interesting combination of skill set and mindset’

Jurgen Klopp discuses Alisson Becker's future in the EPL.

Liverpool hope to consolidate their title in their upcoming EPL fixture against Crystal Palace.

Alisson Becker has maintained eleven clean sheets in the current EPL

Since his arrival in the EPL, Alisson Becker has gone on to become not only one of the best goalkeepers in England but some could say, one of the best in the world. The Liverpool shot-stopper got another clean sheet under his belt in the Merseyside derby against Everton. Alisson has kept 11 EPL cleansheets this season, tying him for the Golden Glove award with the likes of Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Ederson.

Alisson was the recipient of the Golden Glove award last season with 21 cleansheets and has continued in that same vein of form in 2019-20 season.

Liverpool's boss Jurgen Klopp recently spoke to the press where he was asked about the attributes that made Alisson so crucial to the success Klopp's team.

Alisson Becker arguably the best goalkeeper in the EPL

Alisson Becker is among the top two contenders to win the EPL's Golden Glove this year.

Over the past decade, Jurgen Klopp has successfully managed to make a huge in the world of football. After over 4 years being in the EPL, the German manager is just one win away from helping Liverpool lift their first EPL title in over 30 years. Alisson Becker has been a cornerstone in Klopp's success at Liverpool over the past 2 seasons. The German manager spoke about his star goalkeeper, discussing his performance in the EPL.

"He [Alisson Becker]seems to be in a good shape [and] how I said, hopefully, it stays like this. These saves he made [against Everton] were not the most difficult he ever made in his life, but they were vital, 100 per cent.

He then added,

Advertisement

"But that’s his job as well so we should not make it bigger than it is, he would not want that. He knows that it’s his job and he did it, and that’s what he has to do until the end of his career."

A formidable combination of skillset and mindset makes @Alissonbecker a crucial component in Jürgen Klopp’s team 👊 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 23, 2020

Also Read: EPL legend Jamie Carragher slams 'emotional' Lovren after a poor display against Everton

Jurgen Klopp speaks on the Brazilians future in the EPL

Jurgen Klopp believes Alisson Becker will stay at Liverpool for a long time.

Alisson Becker moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2018 from AS Roma for a fee of £66.8M. By the time he moved to the EPL, he was already regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe, however his performances over the past 2 seasons, have raised his stocks to a stratospheric lege. Jurgen Klopp feels confident about his future with Liverpool in the EPL.

"He is [Alisson Becker] very important obviously, that’s how it is. Having a good goalie is a good thing to have, I would say, and we have one and hopefully long may it continue like this."

He then continued,

"That’s my only worry in this case, not that he will leave or whatever, just that we need to keep him fit as well. It’s just the combination [that makes him outstanding]; the skillset plus his mindset is a really interesting combination."

Liverpool seem to have lost their momentum after their defeat at the hands of Watford in the EPL.

The defending UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool were knocked out in the Round of Sixteen after Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid defeated the Reds 4-2 on aggregate. While Liverpool supporters have been disappointed with their teams' early exit from the competition, the fans will be satisfied with winning the EPL title after a long wait of 30 years.

Klopp's' men have performed like a well-oiled machine throughout the season, though their exit from the Champions League did shake things up for Merseyside club. Liverpool have lost three out of their last five games, while their latest game against Everton ended in a draw.

Further proof @Alissonbecker's reflexes are more cat than human 🐱⚡pic.twitter.com/CyFwZcFm7l — Goal (@goal) June 5, 2020

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Crystal Palace in their upcoming EPL fixture on the 25th of June at the Anfield Stadium.

Also Read: Liverpool v Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | EPL 2019-20