EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labels David de Gea as "the best goalkeeper in the world"

EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended David de Gea despite his shocker against Spurs.

According to the EPL boss, de Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come to the defence of his under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea ahead of the fixture against Sheffield United. The Norwegian believes de Gea is still the best shot-stopper in the world.

Solskjaer used de Gea's world-class saving abilities and Manchester United's fantastic defensive record in the EPL to prove why the Spaniard is still the most distinguished goalkeeper in his opinion.

Further, the former EPL striker assessed his next opponents Sheffield United, while also appreciating the work Scott McTominay has done at Old Trafford since breaking through. The midfielder just signed a contract extension with the EPL giants in a deal that would see him remain at Old Trafford until the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United resumed their EPL season with a lacklustre draw over Tottenham Hotspur — a game where they dominated but struggled to find a winner.

Also read: EPL Transfer Roundup: Chelsea target Dean Henderson, Juventus join the race for Raul Jimenez and more

"I'm very pleased with his work," says EPL manager Solskjaer

Solskjaer believes David de Gea in the best goalkeeper in the world

Advertisement

The Red Devils enjoyed over 60% of possession, while they also recorded more shots and more shots on target than Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

However, the hosts had their noses in front courtesy of some great work from Steven Bergwijn, but more notably a howler from David de Gea. The shot was struck hard, but was within the goalkeeper's reach. Ulimately, what could have been a routine save turned into an awkward situation for de Gea.

However, this has not been the first time he has committed a schoolboy error. He has been at fault for poor positioning, saving and decision-making numerous times over the past one year.

That is certainly not helped by Dean Henderson's purple patch for the Blades, with many Manchester United supporters and experts urging the club to replace their number 1.

Addressing the media ahead of their next EPL clash, Solskjaer had his say on the same. He claimed:

"David is the best goalkeeper in the world. He's only conceded two goals in his last seven games for us. He still makes match-winning saves, he's been consistently working hard in training and he's mentally strong — I'm really happy with his work."

Dean Henderson has been one of the best keepers in the EPL this season

On fellow EPL rivals Sheffield United, he opined:

"I don't know Chris [Wilder] well enough, but I do know Chris enough to say that he has got his team fired up for this game after the defeat against Newcastle. Sometimes a wounded animal is worst to play against."

Solskjaer also lavished praise on young McTominay, who extended his contract after having gone from strength to strength since making his EPL debut under Mourinho. The EPL manager remarked:

"He's been part of the club for so long so we're delighted he sees his long-term future here, as he's developed so much over the past few years. He's such a humble, hard-working boy with the Manchester United DNA, and he's a leader on the pitch."

With Chelsea having taken a five-point advantage over them, Manchester United will be desperate for the three points against the Blades in their EPL match-up tomorrow.

Also read: "We've got a tough start, but we're looking forward to it," says EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer