EPL Transfer Roundup: Chelsea target Dean Henderson, Juventus join the race for Raul Jimenez and more

Here are the latest EPL transfer stories from the last few hours.

A host of players including Ousmane Dembele and Joe Hart are linked with latest EPL transfer rumours.

EPL transfer roundup

The EPL transfer speculations are mounting up with each passing day, especially now when there are just a few weeks left before the summer transfer window opens up officially.

Teams are ready to press restart and pursue their summer signings as they aim to rebuild and better their performance next term. Keeping in mind the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of plans have had to go through massive changes with respect to the EPL transfers.

Some of the EPL transfers rumours have taken shape, while others are yet to be completed. On that note, we shall have a rundown of the top EPL transfer stories from the last few hours.

Chelsea interested in Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson has been one of the best shot-stoppers in the EPL this season

Manchester United and Chelsea are two teams suffering from goalkeeper conundrums. David de Gea has been in horrendous form for a year now, with many fans and experts urging the Red Devils to recall loanee Dean Henderson.

Meanwhile, there have been various stories linking Chelsea to goalkeepers from across Europe due to Kepa Arrizabalaga's poor form. It is now reported that they are casting a keen eye on the Sheffied United goalie.

Henderson, a top EPL transfer target, has amassed 11 clean sheets this EPL season. However, amid this tug-of-war between the two teams, Blades manager Chris Wilder told he is confident of extending the gloveman's loan deal. He said:

"I believe it's now just administration with the two clubs. I had a chat with Ole and he was fine with extending his loan until the end of the season. Hopefully, that will get signed off before the deadline."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is confident the club is close to extending Dean Henderson's loan deal from Manchester United until the end of the season. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 22, 2020

Juventus planning to raid Wolves for Jimenez

Raul Jimenez has been Wolves' goalscoring machine since their promotion to the EPL

Wolves are stubborn outfit with regard to their EPL transfer business. They are a team that has managed to pull through some shrewd signings over the last three years.

But, with Juventus now interested in Raul Jimenez, it'll be interesting to see how resolute they can be.

According to AS, the Old Lady are planning a swap deal with Wolves, who have inserted a £54 million asking price for their star striker. He has 23 goals in 45 appearances this season.

🇲🇽 Raul restarts!

🇵🇹 One of the sweetest strikes you will ever see



Bitesize highlights of a win that was worth the wait!



🎥🐺 pic.twitter.com/DikHgKbaHL — Wolves (@Wolves) June 20, 2020

Antonio Conte wants Kyle Walker at Inter Milan

Kyle Walker was signed as an EPL transfer from Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte has chased many EPL transfer targets since joining Inter Milan as manager. He has already been successful in signing the likes of Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku.

He is now wishing to add Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker to the list. The Englishman recently breached the lockdown rules, which may have caused unrest among the City hierarchy. According to ESPN, Conte is now looking to take advantage of the turbulant situation.

Arsenal weighing up emergency EPL transfer deal for Joe Hart

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are planning an emergency EPL transfer deal after Bernd Leno suffered a season ending injury against Brighton.

They are considering former England international Joe Hart as a key EPL transfer option, with Burnley not willing to offer the veteran a new contract. According to the Express, the Gunners are looking at Hart as a short-term, cut-price option until Leno returns.

A two-time EPL winner, Joe Hart's career has seen a major downfall with the 33-year-old only mustering 19 league appearances since the start of last season.

Liverpool set to offer an escape route to Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele could be a welcome EPL transfer for Liverpool

Another stellar EPL transfer deal that could unfold is Ousmane Dembele moving to Liverpool. Barcelona have reportedly offered Ousmane Dembele to the Reds as an alternative to Timo Werner.

Liverpool lost the battle with Chelsea for the latter's signature, but are now set to meet Barcelona's £54 million asking price for the 23-year-old Frenchman.

Dembele has been plagued by injuries since he joined the Catalan giants, but is still young and dynamic on the pitch. It would be a win-win situation for both parties should Liverpool complete the EPL transfer.

