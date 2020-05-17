Matic vs. former side Chelsea, as part of a Manchester United side who were improving before the shutdown

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic answered fan Q&A questions during a video interview, which the EPL giants posted on YouTube earlier today.

Matic, 31, started each of United's last four EPL games in 2019-20 before the sport's unprecented shutdown in March.

The Serbia international has already amassed 100 club appearances since joining in a £40m move from their EPL rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

4 - Nemanja Matic has scored just his fourth goal for Manchester United in all competitions and first since Boxing Day 2018 vs Huddersfield - 399 days ago. Glimmer. #CarabaoCup #MNCMNU pic.twitter.com/zC7yWaVFT0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2020

Matic picks out memorable EPL moments

When quizzed about his favourite United moment so far, he couldn't choose just one - but picked out two memorable EPL performances in recent seasons:

"There are a few. I felt very well during the last game against Manchester City at home, supporters were incredible, we [as a team] played well and the atmosphere was fantastic. Every player felt what United is, so I will always remember that.

"Of course too, my goal against Crystal Palace in the last-minute. Those two moments, I will never forget."

Matic helped the Red Devils overcome a 2-0 deficit at Selhurst Park in March 2018, applying the finishing touch to snatch all three points in their dramatic 3-2 EPL win.

Matic doesn't score often, but his late strike against Crystal Palace in March 2018 helped snatch a win

Advertisement

When asked about what is required to survive at big clubs like United, Matic stressed the importance of having both professionalism and mental strength.

"When you sign for United, of course you have qualities - which also bring pressure and expectation. Everyone wants to see that you're doing your best, you have to try and use your best qualities [gestures to his head, meaning mental skills], be professional, do everything for the team and club. That's the most important [thing], take the best of all your qualities."

He also said you have to "have a bit of everything" to play as a defensive midfielder, before revealing the three loudest first-team players in the dressing room of EPL's most successful team Manchester United.

"No-one's really loud on the team bus but in the dressing room, Jesse [Lingard], Paul [Pogba] and Marcus [Rashford] if he's with Jesse - they have a good connection."

Matic discusses his relationship with Vidic

Another fan asked whether he spoke to compatriot and legendary EPL defender Nemanja Vidic before joining United, or if he speaks about the club now.

Vidic was a fan favourite in Manchester and has spoken to his compatriot since Matic's arrival

"I didn't speak to him before, but I did afterwards. I saw one interview that he said some good things about me after joining, so called him to say thanks."

"It means a lot for me, he's older and when I started playing for the national team, he was one of the best - maybe the best - Serbian player and it was important to read that."

71% - Of all players to have made more than 200 PL appearances, Nemanja Vidic has the best win percentage (211 games, 149 wins). Leader. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2016

He praised EPL legend Vidic, who retired in 2016 and revealed they keep in touch now.

"Today, we are in touch. I always text to see how he is because I have a lot of respect for what he's done in his career and as a person, he's a great character, always an example for me and other younger players."

"He enjoys golf, always following United, supporting us and that means a lot for me."

EPL giants Manchester United were fifth and just three points adrift of Matic's former side Chelsea in the final Champions League spot before the suspension in March.

He'll be hoping to continue his resurgent form when EPL play does eventually resume.