EPL striker Giroud reveals unfinished business with Chelsea, says ‘the journey was not over’

Olivier Giroud believes his body is ready to continue in the EPL for a few more years.

Giroud admitted that he has experienced difficulties throughout his EPL career.

EPL sharpshooter Giroud was in prime form before the coronavirus outbreak

EPL striker Olivier Giroud has revealed his desire to continue at the top level for a few more years, stating that his body is ready. The Frenchman also spoke about his decision to leave Chelsea before making a u-turn and extending his contract for another season, along with topics such as racism and the five substitutes rule.

Chelsea were in sublime form in the EPL before the COVID-19 outbreak brought football to an unfortunate halt.

They had thumped Liverpool in the FA Cup to progress to the quarter-final, before demolishing Everton in the EPL by a scoreline of 4-0 - a game where Giroud scored the fourth goal for his side.

He earned an opportunity after first-choice striker Tammy Abraham sustained an injury and Michy Batshuayi failed to provide the goods. The veteran took his chance with both hands, netting a pivotal goal against bitter EPL rivals Spurs in February.

"Panic is not for me," says EPL forward Giroud

Giroud believes he can play for a few more years in the EPL

The indefinite, uncertain pause in the EPL could not have come at a worse time for Giroud, who may now have to play second fiddle to Abraham once again when the EPL resumes. But Giroud, who has been a fighter all his career, is ready to confront the challenges that appear in front him. He affirmed:

“Panic is not for me. Time is not playing on my side, I’m almost 34, but my body is ready to play a few more years at the best level."

The former Arsenal man admitted that he has been through tumultuous times in his EPL career, but has always managed to bounce back. Due to the lack of game time despite starring in the FA Cup 2017/18 final and Europa League final last season, opportunities proved hard to come by for him in the league.

The 33-year-old had made up his mind amid interest from Inter Milan and Lazio, but Lampard showered his faith on him by urging him to stay put in the EPL. Remembering the same, he stated:

"All through my career I have always been through difficulties. The best thing to do is to bounce back. I was close to leaving the club but I didn’t really want to. I needed game-time for the Euros and it’s true I spoke with the gaffer regarding maybe letting me go for another challenge. He said ‘yes’. He understood my situation."

EPL forward Giroud was very close to leaving Chelsea

Giroud continued, explaining why he decided to stay in the EPL:

"When he told me that I was going to have more chances to show, I just trusted him, and I really want to fight for it, like I have done before at Arsenal. My motivation was very high. When the club wanted to give me another year because I have shown a strong character, I felt that my journey at Chelsea was not over."

Not just in places such as America but also through the corridors of EPL football, racism exists. It remains as the ugliest form of insult in the beautfiul game, and Giroud is ready to kick it out. He asserted:

“It’s something I could do. Any kind of support we can do will always make a difference. It’s not enough to say I’m against racism, now you have to fight against it.”

The striker also opined on the five substitutes rule in the EPL, joking about the fact that he would come in handy as a super sub.

Chelsea and Giroud will be aiming to pick up from where they left off when they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday in the EPL.

