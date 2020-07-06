EPL: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho slams Arsenal social media post

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has criticised Arsenal's social media post following his side's loss against Sheffield.

Arsenal and Spurs will face off in the EPL on July 12 for the first time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

EPL manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a jibe at Arsenal

EPL side Tottenham Hotspur's manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at Arsenal's social media post following Spurs' shock defeat to Sheffield United.

The Gunners, who share a bitter rivalry with their North London neighbours, took to social media to say, "It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane," after Spurs were swept away 3-1 at Sheffield.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss gave a stern response, stating that such ridicule is more reflective of their character than Spurs'.

Mourinho, reminding his EPL rivals of where they are placed in the table, asserted that they only poke fun at others because they are not challenging the top teams in the EPL themselves.

"It says more about them," claims EPL boss Mourinho

Sheffield United players celebrate their win against EPL giants Spurs

The Blades ended their losing run in the EPL with a fine victory over Spurs, not just beating them but also humiliating Mourinho's side with some excellent crossing and build-up play.

Tottenham's defence completely cracked open with Sheffield darting down the flanks and playing a host of cut-backs into dangerous positions in the six-yard box.

Sander Berge, Sheffield's record signing, opened the scoring for Chris Wilder's side. Further, goals from Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie resulted in a convincing victory for the Blades, much to Mourinho's anguish on the touchline.

'It's not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane' 👀https://t.co/iDJ54lsKa7 — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 3, 2020

EPL giants Arsenal, who recently beat Sheffield in the FA Cup quarter-final through a late winner from Dani Ceballos, did not miss the opportunity to mock their rivals.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' EPL game against Everton, Mourinho said:

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others. You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble."

Lucas Moura in disgust as Spurs concede a goal against Sheffield United in their previous EPL fixture

Reiterating that the gap between the two North Londoners in the EPL table is not huge, the Spurs manager continued:

“In the end it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table."

While the EPL top four remains a primary for both clubs, Spurs and Arsenal always look to finish their season above the other. Mourinho admitted to the same but wants his side to aim higher.

He added:

“To be the champion of north London means nothing for me because I think you have to be much bigger than that and have much more ambitions than that. Yes I would like to finish in a better position in the table than them. But again I want my team to be bigger than that, I want my club to feel bigger than that."

Spurs welcome an upbeat Everton side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later tonight, while Arsenal, who now have three consecutive EPL victories, take on Leicester City tomorrow.

On July 12, Spurs' new stadium will witness its first-ever North London derby.

