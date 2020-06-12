EPL transfer roundup: Inter interested in Arsenal star, Chelsea defender on his way out?

EPL defenders Hector Bellerin and Emerson Palmieri could be leaving the league, reports suggest. 25-year old Bellerin is an Arsenal youth graduate who is regarded as one of the most recognizable faces in the EPL. Meanwhile, Arsenal have registered an interest in signing Canadian sensation Jonathan David.

The Express have reported that Italian club Inter Milan are readying a bid to sign the Spanish right-back.

Bellerin is regarded as one of the most popular faces in the EPL. Many Arsenal fans regard him as a future club captain. Having joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011, Bellerin has made 195 appearances for the North London club.

Inter Milan are not the only club linked with him. French giants Paris Saint Germain have inquired about him as well.

Bellerin suffered an ACL injury last season, which will surely factor into Arsenal's decision as to whether or not to sell him.

Chilwell in, Emerson out?

Emerson has been linked with a move to Juventus

Chelsea left-back Emerson could be on his way to Juventus, according to rumours.

It is not a secret that EPL giants Chelsea have been on the lookout for a left-back. Leicester City's Ben Chilwell looks the most likely to join the club. However, Chelsea have been looking for alternative cheaper options. This includes Porto's Alex Telles, Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, and Paris Saint Germain's Layvin Kurzawa.

With so many names linked for the left-back position, incumbent options like Marcos Alonso and Emerson have been linked with moves away from the club.

And now it is being suggested that Italian international Emerson is a player of interest for both Juventus and Inter Milan.

Juventus were linked with Emerson when he was at Roma. However, the 25-year old left-back decided to move to Chelsea instead.

He has made 52 appearances for the Blues so far. In the EPL, Emerson has often found himself being dropped for Marcos Alonso.

Canadian superstar on his way to the EPL

Canadian international Jonathan David has been linked with a move to the EPL.

The Genk attacker is regarded as one of the best talents in Europe right now. EPL giants Arsenal have been sniffing around David for quite some time, reports Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

David has been in incredible form in Belgium since he made his debut in 2018. In 83 appearances for the club, he has contributed to 37 goals and 15 assists. In this season's Europa League, he has 3 goals in 7 games.

Arsenal are not the first EPL club to be interested in David. EPL giants Manchester United too have been linked with the 20-year old.

Outside of the EPL, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have shown an interest in David. The Bavarians already have fellow Canadian superstar Alphonso Davies, so a move there should not be rejected outright.