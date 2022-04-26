 "Equivalent to City signing Haaland" "Our recruitment is amazing" - Liverpool fans overjoyed as Reds initiate contact to sign French international 

Liverpool have reportedly (via Get French Football News) gotten in touch with AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's entourage over a possible move in the summer. The midfielder has turned heads with his electrifying performances this season, showing the potential to thrive in Jurgen Klopp’s heavy-metal system.
The Reds’ supporters were elated with the news. They took to Twitter to heap praise on the club’s transfer policy and hailing their “amazing” recruitments.
Since Klopp’s appointment as manager in 2015, Liverpool have enjoyed plenty of success in the transfer market. They have signed the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk, with all three pitching in with invaluable performances every single week.
Banking on these superstars, the Merseysiders have won the Premier League (2019-20) and the Champions League (2018-19) among other titles. They have emerged as an unstoppable force in Europe. The trio aside, Klopp’s side have signed Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Thiago, and more, which serves as a testament to their recruitment policy.
This season, the Reds find themselves with a real chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple. This goes on to show the quality and the squad depth they possess.
However, that is not stopping them from thinking ahead. The aforementioned report claims that they are interested in signing Monaco’s 22-year-old midfielder Tchouameni.
The Twitterati have welcomed the rumor with open arms and have heaped praise on the Reds’ recruitment team. Here is what fans have said about the midfielder:
Liverpool could have to vie with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Tchouameni's services
Over the last couple of seasons, Tchouameni's performances have drawn interest from some of the top clubs in Europe. He has made 47 appearances for Monaco in all competitions so far this season, also contributing with three goals and two assists.
Apart from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid are believed to be interested in him as well, as per the aforementioned report.
Madrid were being touted as the front-runners until recently but have supposedly been put off by transfer and wage demands. The Reds are looking to capitalize on this opening and get the deal done as soon as possible. The player is supposedly open to moving to Anfield, boosting Liverpool’s chances of finalizing the transfer.
PSG are staying mum about the matter and Madrid, too, have not yet pulled out of the race completely. Knowing the quality of their player, Monaco are expecting bids in the region of €50 million. The prospect of an all-out bidding war has not been ruled out yet.