Eric Garcia should have been retained, La Masia 'absolutely vital': Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font

Victor Font, one of the many candidates running for the Barcelona president post, has criticised the club's recent transfer strategy through the example of Eric Garcia's move to Manchester City.

Barcelona are expected to sign contract rebel Garcia in the coming transfer windows, regardless of who is at the helm on the president's role.

Font, like the majority of the Barcelona faithful, wishes to have young Garcia back at Camp Nou. He even criticised the team's poor transfer policies by citing the above example of the centre-back's move to Manchester City, which according to him, should never have happened.

Font told BarcaUniversal:

“The lack of a project with the right vision has created these problems. Players like Eric Garcia, now the club wants him to come back, which is great news, but he should have been retained. He left just because he did not believe in the future of opportunities within Barcelona. Pep Guardiola came and sold him the idea of a bright future at Manchester City, he believed him, and that’s what we need."

Font further stated how Barcelona can run through promotion and development of young players, as they surely contain one of the finest academies in the world. He added:

“Betting on La Masia is absolutely vital for Barcelona because of three reasons: 1. youngsters are trained around our style, 2. the club saves a lot of money, and 3. these are Barca fans, so their level of commitment is greater than any signing from outside.”

Manchester City are reluctant to let go of Garcia in January if Barcelona don't dish out the desired asking price.

Eric Garcia's turnaround is a lesson for Barcelona

Eric Garcia is set to return to Barcelona on a five-year deal

As per reports from Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will acquire the services of Eric Garcia in the summer for free on a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old joined Manchester City in 2016, and became the lynchpin of the defense under Pep Guardiola alongside Aymeric Laporte last season. Garcia's promising run in the first-team ended after he revealed he won't be penning a new deal, and wishes to return to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have struggled defensively during key junctures of their league matches, having failed to assemble or put forth a run of consistency at the back.

Perhaps Garcia's development at La Masia would have helped the club and the player if they hadn't let him go.

Font's suggestions of working around youngsters who practice the Barcelona philosophy might be apt indeed, as after what looks like a bitter ending at Manchester City, Garcia is set to return to where he always belonged.

