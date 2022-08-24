"Erik also wanted to work with me" - 20-year-old striker explains why he rejected move to Manchester United

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has opened up on why he snubbed a move to Manchester United this summer. The 20-year-old forward instead returning to Ajax on a permanent basis from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Brobbey stated that he preferred a move to the Dutch giants as he felt there is still unfinished business left at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The forward also revealed that Erik ten Hag himself contacted him to ask for his services at Manchester United.

Brobbey, however, rejected the offer and instead joined the Amsterdam-based club for a fee of around €17 million plus add ons. Brian Brobbey opened up on why he snubbed a move to Manchester United while speaking to Voetbal International (via Voetbal Primeur):

"I really wanted to go to Ajax. Erik also wanted to work with me, texted once if I was open to it, but I thanked him nicely. I wanted to go back."

"My friends here, Ajax's playing style, it just wasn't finished yet. I first have to really succeed here as a striker of Ajax 1. That's how the past six months felt, when I played here on a rental basis. After that I really had it feeling: I really have to go back."

Brian Brobbey was a product of the famous Ajax academy. However, the Dutchman moved to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer. The forward, however, returned to Ajax on a six-month loan deal in January 2022.

During his loan spell at Ajax, Brobbey managed to score seven goals from 11 Eredivise games. He has also made a bright side to the 2022-23 season. The forward has contributed a goal and two assists from four appearances for Ajax across all competitions.

Manchester United's search for a new forward continues

Manchester United are still in search of a new forward as they look to strengthen their attack before the summer transfer window closes. The Red Devils have been linked with many attackers, including Ajax forward Antony and Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Antony is keen on a move to Old Trafford with personal terms already agreed between the club and the player.

Manchester United are still unsure if Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club. The Portuguese forward wants to leave but is struggling to find a club.

United's current attacking force, however, consisting of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho showed their worth in their 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday (August 22).

