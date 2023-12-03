Erik ten Hag breaks silence on argument with Anthony Martial after Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on his row with Anthony Martial during the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday, December 2. The two were seen arguing while Newcastle were dominating the game in the first half.

Martial was given the nod by Ten Hag ahead of Rasmus Hojlund for the Premier League clash at St James' Park following his excellent showing in a 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park. He scored once and created another in that game but looked off-color against the Magpies.

Erik ten Hag was visibly frustrated with his side, especially Martial, and the Frenchman did not seem to welcome his manager's antics. Hojlund was instructed to warm-up but Martial eventually carried on in the second half before being subbed in the 61st minute.

The Manchester United manager has opened up on the incident and insisted that he meant to fire up his whole team and not only Martial. He also claimed that his animated body language was quite normal. The Dutchman said after the game, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"It's not about Anthony Martial, it's about the team. I try to energise the team and try to get a reaction from the team in this moment. As you see, we had a tough period and when you're coaching you are a little more aggressive, so that's normal."

Anthony Gordon scored the all-important winner for Eddie Howe's side in the second half as Newcastle United moved up to fifth in the table. Manchester United, on the other hand, are seventh now and will host Chelsea on Wednesday night in the first of three consecutive home fixtures.

Erik ten Hag hints at position change for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Marcus Rashford could potentially be switched to the right flank. The Englishman has played the majority of his career as a left winger. Ten Hag said (via UtdDistrict):

"Rashy can play from the right and he likes to play from the right. But he can also play through in the middle, and also from the left, so he is really motivated."

Rashford has not been at his best this campaign after enjoying a stellar last season under Ten Hag. The England international has scored just twice and provided four assists in 18 games this term.

Last season, he scored 30 goals and created 11 more in 56 games. In total, he has made 377 appearances for Manchester United contributing 125 goals and 72 assists.