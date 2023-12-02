"He is really motivated" - Erik ten Hag hints at position change for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Marcus Rashford could potentially play on the right wing, as opposed to the left.

The Red Devils have already shown a glimpse of the role change in the wins against Luton Town (November 11) and Everton (November 26). Both these matches saw winger Alejandro Garnacho deployed on the left flank.

Claiming that the England international is more than happy to play the aforementioned role, Ten Hag said (via UtdDistrict):

"Rashy can play from the right and he likes to play from the right. But he can also play through in the middle, and also from the left, so he is really motivated."

It's fair to say that the 26-year-old attacker, who can also play down the middle, hasn't been firing for the Red Devils this season. In the 2023/24 campaign, Rashford has made 17 appearances across all competitions, bagging just two goals and four assists.

However, Manchester United themselves have been far from convincing this year, currently placed sixth in the Premier League with 24 points. Last season's Carabao Cup winners are also sitting last in Group A of the Champions League with four points, nine behind leaders Bayern Munich.

After coming up the ranks at Manchester United, Rashford has completed 376 appearances across all competitions, scoring 125 goals and assisting 72 times. He's won the Europa League and the FA Cup once each, among other honors with the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag will not drop Manchester United's Andre Onana after poor Champions League performance

Andre Onana (via Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is in the limelight once again, following his calamitous performance against Galatasaray on Wednesday night (November 29).

Onana was at fault for two Hakim Ziyech free kicks, which eventually helped the Turkish side secure a 3-3 draw on the night. The first one saw the Cameroon international move to his left for a shot headed straight to the keeper. For the second, the keeper fumbled an attempt that again seemed a straightforward claim.

Despite the worrying display, Ten Hag has backed his goalkeeper and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"No (he will not be dropped). It is obvious. He has the potential. It won’t help. He has the potential, so we have to work on him so that he does it consistently and we will work with him and we will support him. The manager, coaches and players all support him."

Since his reported €50 million move from Inter Milan in the summer, Onana has completed 20 appearances across all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets. He's likely to be preferred between the sticks when the Red Devils face Newcastle United on Saturday (December 2).