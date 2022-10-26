Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo stance ahead of Manchester United vs FC Sheriff

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will return for their clash with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on 27 October.

Ronaldo was dropped by the Red Devils for their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October.

The Portuguese forward was punished for an incident in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October, where he stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

There were question marks over when Ten Hag would allow the striker back into his squad.

The Manchester United boss has now confirmed that he will be available for the encounter with FC Sheriff.

In his pre-match presser, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's not difficult. But I think we said everything and we answered all the questions, he was out for one game and is back in the squad as usual."

Ten Hag was not willing to field any more questions over the situation regarding Ronaldo as he wants full concentration on the Sheriff game:

"You don't have to [ask more questions] because we will not answer anymore, so all the questions, I think, are everything we explained and we have to focus on the game tomorrow. We have an important game because we want to be number one in the group."

The Dutchman concluded by stressing that the saga was over and that the forward is now back in his squad:

"I don't have to do it anymore, It's done, he's back, focus on the game, that's important that Cristiano is involved in the squad tomorrow."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to get back into form against Sheriff as he has struggled at the start of the season.

The striker has notched just two goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

He has also played a more reserved role under Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season, starting just six of the 12 games he's played in.

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has played down rumors of a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

A return to Sporting for Ronaldo seems unlikely

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Sporting to return to his boyhood club.

The Portuguese frontman has become frustrated with his lack of game time at Manchester United.

His current contract expires next summer and there is the option of a one-year extension.

Despite speculation growing over a departure, Sporting boss Amorim has moved to play down the chances of a reunion.

He told reporters:

"Ronaldo is a Manchester United player. Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don't have the money to pay his wages."

Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior debut for Sporting back in 2002 and went on to score five goals and contributed six assists in 31 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

He would then head to United for his first spell at Old Trafford in 2003 for £17.1 million.

