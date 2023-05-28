Erik ten Hag delivers huge Antony injury update ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup final clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shed some light on Antony's potential return from an ankle injury, just in time for the imminent FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The explosive young talent at Old Trafford had been sidelined during the club's significant 4-1 triumph over Chelsea last week, having been stretchered off the pitch. However, his arrival on crutches for United's final Premier League game of the season was met with an effusion of hope from Ten Hag.

The manager informed MUTV (via Manchester Evening News):

"We've all seen how he came off and didn't look great. But the first assessment is not too bad and a good opportunity [that] he is available for the Cup final next week."

Known for his prolific scoring ability, Antony made a name for himself when he found the back of the net in United's 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in October last year.

Although he was subsequently relegated to the bench for the rematch in January, he made his presence felt once again when he replaced the injured Anthony Martial at the start of the second half.

Before his unfortunate injury during the Chelsea game, Antony had been on an impressive streak, starting in 13 out of Manchester United's last 14 games. His unexpected absence led to Alejandro Garnacho filling his shoes against Fulham. Now, with the latest update from Ten Hag, the fans are holding onto the hope that Antony's recovery might aid them in the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola sets his focus on Brentford ahead of Manchester United FA Cup final clash

Pep Guardiola

While the enticing prospect of the FA Cup draws nearer for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, he has firmly grounded his squad's focus on Brentford. City comfortably secured their Premier League title three games prior, but they will soon have to face Manchester United in the final, with Inter Milan looming much later.

Guardiola, renowned for his unyielding focus, didn't shy away from acknowledging the importance of the impending finals against Manchester United and Inter Milan. However, he emphasized the significance of approaching the Brentford game with the utmost seriousness (via Manchester Evening News):

"Of course, I'm thinking United and I'm thinking Inter Milan. More than Brentford. To visualise winning, I have to work and know the opponent. Study the opponent to give all we do to be close to winning. Brentford and United and Inter will also want to win. They study.

"The Premier League is already in our pocket. But me, myself, I'm thinking more United, than a little bit, Brentford. But Friday and Saturday I focus more on Brentford. We watch and update the players on what we have to do."

With this approach, Manchester City are set to take on Brentford with the same focus and determination that they'll bring to the grand stage of the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

