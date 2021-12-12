Erik ten Hag emerges as clear favourite for Manchester United job due to 2 key factors: Reports

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has emerged as a clear favorite for the Manchester United managerial job, according to The Mirror. There are two key factors that helped the Dutchman jump the queue.

Manchester United put an end to their two-and-a-half-year association with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month. The Red Devils relieved the Norwegian of his duties following a string of poor results.

Ralf Rangnick has since taken the reins at Old Trafford, helping the side to consecutive wins in his first two Premier League games in charge. The German, though, is expected to switch to a consultancy role after the end of the season.

There have been suggestions that Manchester United are planning to appoint a long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of managers, including Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has emerged as the frontrunner for the managerial job at Old Trafford, according to reports. It is said that there are two key reasons which has helped the Dutchman take the lead in the race.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United have been impressed with Erik ten Hag's ability to nurture talents. The 51-year-old brought the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek to the limelight before selling them for hefty sums in recent years.

Erik ten Hag's current Ajax team also have a few youngsters starring for them both in domestic and European competitions. Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and Jurrien Timber are among those who have been linked with big moves.

The Dutch tactician's ability to bring the best out of players who failed to make their mark in the Premier League has also impressed the Manchester United hierarchy. Ajax stars Sebastien Haller, Davey Blind, Davy Klassen, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic and Maarten Stekelenburg all plied their trade in England before moving to Amsterdam.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will appoint Erik ten Hag as the long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ajax are flying high under Manchester United target Erik ten Hag

Ajax currently sit first in the Dutch Eredivisie table with 36 points from 15 matches. Erik ten Hag's side are on course to win their third league title in a row.

The Amsterdam outfit have also sealed their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League. They won each of their six games in the group, which also had Borussia Dortmund, Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas.

It remains to be seen how far Erik ten Hag's Ajax can go in the Champions League.

