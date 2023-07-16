Erik ten Hag given boost as Manchester United owners to sanction massive transfer budget despite takeover uncertainty - Reports

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, have reportedly assured manager Erik ten Hag of a substantial transfer budget this summer, despite the club being up for sale, as per Mirror Football. Fans have long demanded a change in the club's ownership, accusing them of ruining its legacy and having no vision for the team's future.

Initially, the owners were reluctant to approve the £170 million requested by Ten Hag for transfers due to ongoing negotiations for the ownership. However, the Glazers have realized the importance of investing significantly to maintain the club's value and bridge the gap with rivals in the Premier League.

Manchester City's recent success, securing a Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup treble, has raised the stakes for United. To compete at the highest level, Ten Hag needs a squad capable of mounting a serious challenge in the Champions League.

United have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million and negotiations are ongoing for goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan and striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

United believed they had made progress in securing Onana, but Inter Milan is holding out for £50 million. As per latest reports, both teams are very close to agreeing to a deal.

Atalanta value Hojlund at £60 million, and negotiations will likely require a significant financial outlay from United to secure the deal.

The departure of goalkeeper David De Gea as a free agent has intensified the pursuit of Onana, who previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire linked with West Ham move as Erik ten Hag's side undergoes changes

West Ham United is reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, as per Mail Sport. Maguire, who is said to have accepted that leaving Erik ten Hag's side would be in his best interest, could be offered a lifeline by Hammers boss David Moyes.

However, Maguire would need to agree to a significant wage reduction to fit within West Ham's salary structure. Earlier in the transfer window, United had discussed the possibility of player exchanges with West Ham, with Maguire's name being raised as a potential option.

The centre-back, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for a hefty £80 million, could leave for a bid of around £40 million. Despite making just eight Premier League starts last season and slipping down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, Maguire remains a regular in the England squad.

United, however, is content to let players like Maguire fight for their positions and will not force them out. As ten Hag's side undergo changes and look to strengthen its squad, Maguire's potential departure opens up possibilities for both West Ham and Manchester United.