Erik ten Hag provides clear fitness update on Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot ahead of derby

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a fitness update on duo Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot ahead of their derby clash with Manchester City. The Red Devils host Pep Guardiola's men at Old Trafford on Saturday (January 14).

Ten Hag had bad news concerning Dalot, who was taken off in the side's 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in their Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash on Tuesday (January 10). Meanwhile, it will be determined whether Martial will be fit for the clash with City on the morning of the game.

The Manchester United boss said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the derby (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think Diogo Dalot is not available and Anthony Martial he trained this morning, so we have to wait to see how he trains. It will be decided tomorrow morning."

Dalot has been Ten Hag's first-choice right-back throughout the campaign, making 23 appearances across competitions. As he returned from the FIFA World Cup with Portugal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka filled in, and it seems that the English defender will start against their cross-city rivals.

Martial continues to be plagued by injuries, and his absence could be a massive blow after Ten Hag confirmed that new loan signing Wout Weghorst will not be available for the derby. The Frenchman has featured 12 times this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag once again dubs Casemiro as the cement between the stones

Ten Hag has had high praise for Casemiro since he arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer for £70 million. Upon his arrival, the Dutch coach called him 'the cement between the stones'.

During his pre-match presser ahead of the derby, he was asked about the impact the Brazilian midfielder has had since joining the club. He responded (via the aforementioned source):

"That is quite obvious (an impact). I said it from the beginning, this team, needed a No.6. Control, holding midfielder, he is so important. He is the cement between the stones."

The Manchester United boss continued by explaining how Casemiro can impact a game for his side:

"Defence, knows his position, points others into position, winning balls, duels mainly, in possession he can speed up the game. We are really happy to have him on board."

The former Madrid midfielder has made 24 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists. He reportedly texted his agent after watching United be thrashed 4-0 by Brentford in August, saying:

"Tell them I'll fix this."

