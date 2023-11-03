Erik ten Hag provides Raphael Varane update ahead of PL encounter against Fulham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that centre-back Raphael Varane is available to play ahead of the Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday (November 4).

Varane, 30, has had an injury-plagued campaign. He featured in the 2-1 Premier League win over Sheffield United and the 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Copenhagen a few days later.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner missed the next two games: the 3-0 home defeats to Manchester City (Premier League) and Newcastle United (Carabao Cup).

Ten Hag, though, has said that Raphael Varane will be in contention to start against Fulham, elaborating in his press conference (as per Manchester Evening News):

"Varane is ready to play. So he will be travelling with the squad."

However, he was less optimistic about Varane's defensive teamate, Victor Lindelof:

"Victor Lindelof (is a doubt). Some illness, we have to see if he's ready tomorrow."

Raphael Varane has made nine appearances across competitions this season, contributing one goal, starting seven times.

Erik ten Hag unfazed after Raphael Varane and Co.'s latest defeat

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is feeling the heat after his side's latest defeat at home to Newcastle United. The 3-0 home loss to the Magpies in midweek knocked out the Carabao Cup holders.

It was the Red Devils' eighth loss across competitions, including fifth at home. Ten Hag's side are a distant eighth in the Premier League after 10 games, 11 behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur (26).

However, the Dutchman has trust in his players to help turn around the team's fortunes. He said in his aforementioned press conference that United will eventually come out stronger in the long run:

"I never think in such scenarios I think in we have to win every game, we have to put effort in and I'm sure the players are ready to put that plan in.

"I think the players are hard to beat and in this moment, obviously you have two defeats, we didn't show it. I'm convinced long-term the players will be hard to beat and they know how to do it."

Manchester United could move into the top six with a win at Fulham.