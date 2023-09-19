Erik ten Hag provides straight forward response when asked if Manchester United had any regrets about not signing Harry Kane

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists he's not disappointed Manchester United didn't sign Harry Kane in the summer.

Many expected Kane to head to Old Trafford amid the Red Devils' need for a new center-forward. There was a feeling that Ten Hag's side were a world-class striker short of potentially staking a title challenge.

However, a move for Kane was complicated due to the finances involved. Manchester United were wary of Financial Fair Play and reportedly decided that Tottenham Hotspur's £100 million valuation as well as the player's wages were too much.

Harry Kane headed to Bayern Munich instead and he has made an excellent start to his career at the Allianz Arena. He has bagged four goals and one assist in five games across competitions.

Ten Hag was asked whether he had any regrets about not signing Spurs' all-time top goalscorer. He responded (via Transfer News Live on X):

"No. We're happy with Rasmus."

Manchester United turned their attention to Rasmus Hojlund after opting not to sign Kane. The Danish frontman's stock has grown in Europe amid an impressive 2022-23 campaign at Serie A side Atalanta. He bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

Ten Hag went on to explain the decision to sign Hojlund and he appears to be happy with the decision to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Obviously the first games he was injured. He played against Arsenal and Brighton. He is a big talent and he will contribute to our game. We are confident about that."

Hojlund is a long-term signing but one many expected to be accompanied by a more experienced center-forward capture. Kane fits the bill but evidently, finances made any deal for the England captain difficult.

The new Bayern frontman will come up against Manchester United on Wednesday (September 20) in Group A of the UEFA Champions League. He appeared to hint that he held talks with the Red Devils:

“Man United option for me last summer? Obviously, there were talks with different clubs. But FC Bayern was a club I was really interested in. Once they came in there weren't many other options. Manchester (United) is a big club but I’m very happy here."

Harry Kane is regarded as one of Europe's top forwards. He enjoyed 12 prolific years at Tottenham, bagging 278 goals in 430 games.

Paul Merson is shocked Manchester United didn't sign Harry Kane

Paul Merson reckons Manchester United could have won the title by signing Harry Kane.

Paul Merson is one of many who expected Manchester United to make a move for Harry Kane this summer. The Arsenal legend is bemused that Ten Hag's side didn't go in for the new Bayern superstar as he reckons he could have won them the league (via The Mirror):

"I still sit here today shocked that Man United didn't buy him. I am shocked. I think if Man United would have bought him, you would have got a good four or five years out of him and Man United would have won the Premier League."

The Red Devils haven't won the league since 2013 and a key reason behind that is a lack of a solidified center-forward. They have been through the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It's had a knock-on effect on their main protagonist left-winger Marcus Rashford who's had to fill in the center-forward role undesirably.