Erling Haaland breaks Sergio Aguero's record at Manchester City

Erling Haaland has broken Sergio Aguero's record for most goals scored in a Premier League season by a Manchester City player, as per TalkSPORT.

The Norway international scored his 27th league goal this season when he netted in his team's 4-1 win against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (25 February). He has amassed this tally with 13 games still left in the season.

Aguero held the record for nearly seven-and-a-half years after he scored 26 times in the 2014-15 Premier League season. Haaland is on course to beat Mohamed Salah's record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League campaign.

The Egypt international scored 32 times for Liverpool in the 2017-18 campaign. Haaland has been virtually unstoppable this season, registering 33 goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has also scored four hat-tricks this season, just one short of Alan Shearer's record of five trebles in the 1995-96 campaign. Haaland seems like a bargain buy for the Cityzens already.

They paid his £51 million release clause last summer to take him from the Westfalenstadion to the Etihad. However, the amount is believed to be around £85.5 million when agent fees, bonuses and other fees are taken into account (h/t Sky Sports).

He signed a five-year contract last summer but reportedly has a clause in his contract that could give him the freedom to join Real Madrid in 2024.

Pep Guardiola hails 'incredible Erling Haaland after latest Manchester City win

Manager Pep Guardiola was pleased with Erling Haaland's impact in Manchester City's 4-1 win against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Norwegian centre-forward failed to make any meaningful impact in his team's 1-1 UEFA Champions League round-of-16 draw against RB Leipzig on 22 February. He managed no shots on target and created zero chances for his teammates.

But he got his goal against the Cherries through a simple finish in the 29th minute to make it 2-0 on the day. Speaking after the full-time whistle, an ecstatic Guardiola said (h/t Keepup.com):

"Considering the amount of games and a lot of travel, we played incredibly aggressive. Erling Haaland, his impact has been incredible. We love him and he is helping us. Today we found him more and he is an incredible threat."

It remains to be seen if Haaland will start Manchester City's next game considering the number of games he has played this campaign. The FA Cup fifth-round clash against Bristol City at Ashton Gate could give Guardiola a chance to rest the 22-year-old.

