Erling Haaland has special release clause in Manchester City contract which allows him to join European giants in 2024: Reports

Erling Haaland has a special release clause in his Manchester City contract that gives him the freedom to join Real Madrid in 2024, according to former Malaga president Fernando Sanz.

Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer after the Cityzens activated his €60 million release clause. Sanz, however, claims that the move to the Etihad came with a prerogative for the Norway international.

Speaking on El Chiringuito (h/t Marca), Fernando, the son of former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, said:

"The information I have is that there is an exit clause for Haaland in the second year, and the curious thing is that with very beneficial conditions compared to the rest for a club... Which is Real Madrid."

The show's host, Josep Pedrerol, added:

"Haaland puts in a clause that allows him to leave after two years but with priority for Real Madrid. Madrid puts up whatever money it takes and takes Haaland without talking to City."

As per Marca, Erling Haaland's release clause will be €200 million in the summer of 2024 and €175 million a year later. Real Madrid were notably interested in signing a striker during the recently-concluded transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe was their priority target but the France international rejected Madrid in the 11th hour. The Frenchman extended his contract at the Parc des Princes until 2025.

Karim Benzema (34) is in the final few years of his playing career and it is undeniable that manager Carlo Ancelotti will be thinking about a long-term replacement. Haaland could be that man.

The former Molde striker has been scoring goals for fun in England. He has netted 17 times and provided three assists in 11 appearances across competitions this season.

Alf-Inge doesn't see son Erling Haaland staying at Manchester City for long

Erling Haaland may have joined Manchester City just this summer but his father seems to be thinking about his next club in advance. He has claimed that he doesn't see the Norwegian striker staying at the Etihad for over four years.

In fact, his stay in England could be as short as two and a half years. Speaking in the documentary, 'Haaland: The Big Decision', he said (h/t The Times):

"I think Erling wants to test out his capabilities in every league. Then he can stay in every league for three to four years maximum. He could have 2½ years in Germany, 2½ in England, and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?"

"We do not know if it will be like that but I think he would like to test his abilities in the big leagues."

Alf-Inge also namechecked Real Madrid as one of the clubs that were keen to sign Erling Haaland before his transfer to Manchester City.

