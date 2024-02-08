Erling Haaland details the key things that has surprised him in the Premier League since his move to Manchester City

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has opened up on the things that took him by surprise when he joined the Premier League. The Norway international has taken the English top flight by storm since joining the Cityzens in the summer of 2022 from Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland had a sensational first season with Manchester City as he scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across competitions, winning the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

While many big-name signings from foreign leagues sometimes struggle to make an impact in the Premier League, that was never the case with Haaland. The Norwegian has also acknowledged the English top tier is a lot more difficult when compared to Bundesliga.

Speaking to The Official Man City Podcast, the Norwegian said:

“It is, yeah. It’s loads of things. You get used to it, but you feel it more after games. It’s more duels. It’s more sprinting and running, you can feel it’s a more physical league.”

Haaland's phenomenal debut season with Manchester City saw him win plenty of individual accolades including Premier League Player of the Season and Premier League Young Player of the Season. He also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

Manchester City's stance on Erling Haaland revealed with Real Madrid reportedly considering a move - Report

Manchester City are reportedly not worried regarding the future of their star striker Erling Haaland despite rumors of Real Madrid being interested in the 23-year-old.

It was reported that the Norwegian was considering a switch to Real Madrid to get more recognition for the biggest individual awards. The attacker finished second to Messi in both 2023 Ballon d'Or and the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award.

However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed such rumors. The Spaniard said, as quoted by The Guardian:

“I don’t know, you have to ask the media from Madrid. Maybe they have more info than we have. We don’t have that feeling that he’s unhappy. He was [unhappy] because he could not play for two months because he was injured but maybe the media from Spain, and especially Madrid, have more information than us."

Erling Haaland has been incredible for the Cityzens this season again, registering 19 goals and six assists to his name in 24 appearances across competitions.