Erling Haaland dwarfs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as incredible UEFA Champions League stat emerges

Manchester City star Erling Haaland's remarkable run in the Champions League continued on Wednesday (April 19) with another goal. He now boasts a better goal-to-game ratio than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Norwegian was on target against Bayern Munich in their 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena, redeeming himself from his penalty miss in the first half with a solid finish in the 57th minute.

That was his 48th goal of the season across competitions, including 12 in the Champions League, taking his tally in the competition to 35 in just 27 appearances.

He's averaging 1.3 goals per game, making him the only player to have scored over 30 goals to average over one goal per game in the the Champions League/European Cup

That puts Haaland ahead of Messi, who averages 0.79 goals per game in the Champions League, while Ronaldo has scored 0.77 goals per outing.

While he's far behind the 'big two' in terms of goals scored, with Messi on 129 and Ronaldo leading with 140, the Norwegian's rampaging form in the competition means he could catch up with them eventually, as he's only 22.

Haaland's stats are spread across three sides, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and City. He scored eight goals in six games with the Austrian outfit in his debut season in 2019-20 and bagged another 15 with Der BVB.

Since joining City last summer, he has struck another 12 in eight appearances, Haaland could bag a few more in the semifinals as he has his sights on a second Champions League top-scorer award.

City face Real Madrid for place in Champions League final

Manchester City are aiming to reach their second Champions League final in three years, but standing in their way are defending champions Real Madrid.

Los Blancos beat the Premier League champions 6-5 on aggregate at the same stage last year en route to winning their 14th title, but City have revenge on their minds.

With Erling Haaland now leading the charge, the side look deadlier than before and will look to give Madrid a serious run for their money. However, it's worth noting that the Spanish outfit come into the tie having won all four knockout games so far. Either way, we have another cracker on our hands.

