Erling Haaland equals stunning Cristiano Ronaldo record after UEFA Champions League win with Manchester City

Erling Haaland has matched Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning feat from the 2007-08 season after Manchester City's win in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10, as per AS.

The Cityzens beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the competition for the first time in their history. Haaland did not score in the final but ended the competition with 12 goals from 11 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in the process.

The win means Haaland has ended the season with the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles - winning the Golden Boot in both competitions. He was also named the Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers Association (FWA).

This particular feat has only been achieved once before - by Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2007-08 season for Manchester United. He scored 31 goals in the league and eight in the Champions League during that campaign.

Haaland, meanwhile, has bagged 36 goals in 35 league games for Manchester City - a Premier League record. Before the Champions League final, the 22-year-old confidently claimed that the Cityzens signed him to win the European competition.

They did just that. But Haaland has ended the season in poor form, scoring just once in his last nine games across competitions.

Erling Haaland lauds teammates as Manchester City realize treble dream after Champions League win

Before the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan, Erling Haaland was asked to give his opinion on the Manchester City squad.

The Norwegian arrived last summer from Borussia Dortmund after his £51 million release clause was met. There were doubts if he would be able to adjust to a new environment and a new team. He has done that and more.

Haaland has finished the season with 52 goals from 53 games across competitions and is one of the contenders for the Ballon d'Or award. He is a poacher - a fox in the box - and his incredible scoring record is also down to his teammates, who supply him with sumptuous balls to finish.

Praising his team before the win against Inter, Haaland told UEFA's official website:

"All of us share that same hunger and desire to succeed every single day. We are there for each other and that's the way it has to be if we want to be successful. It's a really special group of lads, but also the manager, coaches and all of the staff behind the scenes."

Manchester City's win against I Nerazzurri meant they became just the second English side in history to win the treble. Manchester United achieved it first, doing so in the 1998-99 season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes