Erling Haaland names ‘best’ Manchester City game he has been watching again and again this season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has said that he keeps watching their 4-0 hammering of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on repeat.

City destroyed the 14-time Champions League winners at the Etihad in the second leg of their semifinal on May 17. After the first leg ended 1-1, many were expecting a close encounter in the second leg as well, but that was far from the case.

Manchester City dominated proceedings, with Bernardo Silva scoring a first-half brace. Manuel Akanji then scored in the 76th minute before Julian Alvarez added a fourth in stoppage time.

City had a whopping 72% possession in the first half against Real Madrid and made 13 attempts on goal. While Erling Haaland didn't score on the night, he recently said that he cannot stop himself from watching the first half.

The Norwegian striker won the FWA Player of the Year award. In an interview with Hayters TV after the award, he said (via ManchesterCity.News):

“The first half, when I saw it again, is one of the few games I’ve been watching again, and I think it’s the best first half I’ve ever seen, ever in my life of a football team.”

City now face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reveals his favorite goal from this season

Erling Haaland has broken numerous goalscoring records in his first season in the Premier League since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He has now scored 36 goals in 35 league games, the most by any player in a single Premier League season. He has also scored 52 goals in 51 games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

At an interview after the FWA awards ceremony, the Norwegian was asked about his favorite goal from this season. He picked his bicycle kick goal against Southampton away in the Premier League on April 8 (via GOAL):

"The bicycle kick against Southampton was something special, right? To hang this big body in the air like that!"

Erling Haaland scored the goal in the 68th minute, connecting with Jack Grealish's cross with an excellent bicycle kick. His goal made it 3-0 in favor of Manchester City, as they eventually won 4-1 at the St. Mary's Stadium.

In his first season with the club, Haaland has helped City compete for a treble. They have already retained the Premier League. They next face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 before facing Inter Milan in the UCL final a week later.

