Erling Haaland reveals unique methods that aid him in his overall performance

Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland hsa opened up about the unique methods he follows regularly to improve his overall performance in his pursuit of goals and titles.

Erling Haaland joined Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last summer and has scored 55 goals in 58 games across competitions for the Etihad outfit. He won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup with the club in his debut season.

Haaland recently appeared on social media celebrity Logan Paul’s YouTube show Impaulsive. There, he was asked about how he manages to perform so consistently. The Norwegian replied:

“Movement, training, biomechanics, I’m a bit into, to use your body and make it work and function in the best possible way – I’m really into that.

"And, I think, sleep is the most important thing in the world. So to sleep good, simple kind of things – blue blocking glasses, shutting out all the signals in the bedroom, I think, (it) is really important."

The Manchester City attacker explained that he believes in keeping things simple. He uses blue-blocking glasses before sleeping, which helps him get a better experience. Haaland also added that he uses the sauna and steam roon.

"You should try and tape your mouth then! Why not! (Or) when you train? It would be a bit difficult. I have it, I sleep with it. I have it at my home so I try and do it not every single day but almost every day. Sauna, steam room.” He added.

The Norwegian attacker talked about why he sleeps with his mouth tapped. He does that while sleeping as well as training so that he can breathe from his nose as much as possible. The 23-year-old also added that he takes the sauna almost regularly.

Erling Haaland gets named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year

After a stellar season with Manchester City in 2022-23, Erling Haaland has been named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, ahead of Lionel Messi and his City teammate, Kevin De Bruyne.

"This was my dream when I was young. The trophy also gives me so much motivation to keep working. It's free motivation, and I'm so happy," Erling Haaland said after winning the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

Last season, the Norwegian attacker scored 52 goals across competitions in 53 appearances. In the process, Haaland (36) broke Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's record for most goals in a Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has been named the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year.

In the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, Haaland and Co. have been drawn in Group G alongside RB Leipzig, BSC Young Boys and FK Crvena Zvezda.