Erling Haaland's dad decides striker's next destination ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Erling Braut Haaland's future at Borussia Dortmund has been under intense speculation and reports suggest his father has decided on his next move with Real Madrid the apparent winners of the chase.

AS report that Haaland's father has picked Real Madrid as the club who will have the honor of taking on one of football's fastest rising stars and that the move rests on the La Liga leaders.

According to reports, Alf-Inge Haaland has studied the Spanish giants from the climate of the country, the level of coaching at the club and other key areas as he looks to push through a move for his son.

The former Manchester City striker himself has also studied Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's style of play and the potential system into which the striker would be embedded into should he make the move to the Bernabeu.

There is, however, a Kylian Mbappe issue.

Mbappe or Haaland for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe, who himself is keen on a move to the side.

Reports claimed last summer Mbappe was waiting for a move to Madrid with the Spanish giants trying to require the services of the striker, albeit as a chagrin to PSG director Leonardo.

The frosty relationship between the two clubs over the striker led to PSG ignoring any interest from the side and so Mbappe goes into the rest of the season with his future at the Parisians up in the air as his contract runs out at the end of the season.

When linked with a January move to Madrid, however, Mbappe was quick to shoot down the claims stating that,

"Even if I'm free to do what I want at the moment, I'm not going to go and talk to the opponent or do that kind of thing" he told Kylian Mbappé: "No, my decision on the future isn’t made. Playing vs Real Madrid in Champions League changes a lot of things"."Even if I'm free to do what I want at the moment, I'm not going to go and talk to the opponent or do that kind of thing" he told @PVSportFR Kylian Mbappé: "No, my decision on the future isn’t made. Playing vs Real Madrid in Champions League changes a lot of things". 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG "Even if I'm free to do what I want at the moment, I'm not going to go and talk to the opponent or do that kind of thing" he told @PVSportFR https://t.co/MeqjX6PEb0

Indeed Madrid face PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League next week which promises to be an exciting affair between the two fierce rivals.

As for Haaland's future, he is almost certainly leaving Dortmund and the recent reports of a potential move to Madrid will rest on the club's chase of Mbappe.

The two could link up together in what would be an unbelievable piece of business for the current La Liga leaders but he has other potential suitors.

Premier League interest from leaders Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea is only intensifying with the Dortmund striker's name being constantly touted as suitable strikers for each club.

Barcelona are also interested in taking the striker on but their recent financial struggles could be an issue for them in trying to acquire the Norweigan.

