Erling Haaland’s luxury car collection includes £300,000 worth Rolls Royce stylish performance-tuned Audi RS 6 among others 

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has exquisite taste when it comes to cars. Only 22 years of age, the Norwegian has already acquired a fleet of luxury cars, including an Audi RS, a Mercedes-AMG GLE, and a Rolls Royce.

As reported by English outlet The Sun, the Rolls Royce Cullinan is the most expensive car in Erling Haaland’s growing collection. Considered the epitome of class and comfort, Haaland’s Cullinan cost him a whopping £300,000. The former Borussia Dortmund sharpshooter is often seen arriving at Manchester City training in his white Royce.

While Rolls Royce Cullinan is all about making a grand statement, the next car in Haaland’s collection, the Audi RS 6 Avant, is all about slick escapes. Haaland’s Carbon Black Audi RS 6 is all about performance and carries a cool price tag of £120,000. In Germany, Haaland was often seen zipping around town in a red RS 6.

Range Rover Sport, which retails at £120,000, is a popular choice among professional footballers. The SUV is one of the most reliable machines on the market, capable of handling any terrain with ease. It has a Meridian sound system, massage seats, and All-Wheel-Drive, ensuring its owner’s drive is as comfortable as possible.

Mercedes-AMG GLE, which has a sticker price of £90,000, is the last notable car in Erling Haaland’s garage. Haaland was spotted giving his friend Gio Reyna a lift in his black Merc during his Dortmund days.

It will not be surprising to see Haaland, who is on a £375,000-a-week contract at Manchester City, add a few more luxurious cars to his collection in the coming years.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies backs Erling Haaland to become a “legend” of football

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has backed Erling Haaland to keep shattering records and go down as one of the best strikers of all time. Davies’ comments came after Haaland scored and assisted in Manchester City’s 3-0 demolition of Bayern at the Etihad Stadium on April 11.

Speaking to TV 2 Sport, the Canadian fullback said:

"He is a top striker. He is on his way to being a legend in the game, you cannot take anything away from him.

"He is fast, he is strong, he is intelligent, overall he is just a good player. I have played against him in the Bundesliga and now against him here, I cannot take anything away from him."

With his strike in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich, Erling Haaland took his season tally to 45 goals in only 39 games. No Premier League player in history has scored as many in a single campaign.

