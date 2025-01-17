Erling Haaland signs new 9.5 year contract with Manchester City; removes release clause and set to receive over £850,000 per week: Reports

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract with the club, according to reports. The Norwegian's release clauses in his old contract have been voided after he put pen to paper on his new deal.

Erling Haaland has been in exceptional goalscoring form for Manchester City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. He has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the Cityzens so far and won the Premier League Golden Boot for two consecutive seasons.

Haaland played an instrumental role in Manchester City's historic treble win during the 2022-23 campaign as well as their Premier League victory last season. The Cityzens now seem to have locked down the Norway international for the foreseeable future.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed that the talented striker has signed a new contract that would see him remain at Manchester City until 2034. The journalist claims that this would be one of the most lucrative deals in sporting history (via the Daily Mail).

Any previous release clause that existed in his current deal would become redundant. However, Fabrizio Romano reports that Haaland's new contract will include a release clause that will become valid in 2029 but would be expensive.

According to the Daily Mail, Erling Haaland initially earned a basic salary of £375,000 a week at the Etihad. However, he will now be set to receive in excess of £850,000 a week courtesy of massive bonuses.

"Sold his whole career away" - Mark Goldbridge reacts to Erling Haaland's new Manchester City contract

Mark Goldbridge has slammed Erling Haaland for reportedly signing a new big-money contract with the Cityzens. He believes Haaland has written his career off at a club he claims is 'soulless'.

Goldbridge also hit out at City and their owners for the amount they've spent over the last decade, insisting that their excessive spending is unfair. The English YouTuber, who's an ardent Manchester United fan, wrote on X:

"Haaland what a prat. Sold his whole career away for money at a soulless club. And I'd forget City getting done. Clearly no they aren't. Spent 10 years spending like no one else can. How is that fair?"

Manchester City have endured their worst run of form under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League this season. The Cityzens are sixth in the league table, 12 points off league leaders Liverpool. Guardiola's side are two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

City will next face Ipswich Town away on Sunday (January 19) in the Premier League.

