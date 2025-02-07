  • home icon
  "Eternally grateful, Sergio" - Real Madrid show gratitude to Sergio Ramos as he picks new shirt number after joining Monterrey to honour Los Blancos

“Eternally grateful, Sergio” - Real Madrid show gratitude to Sergio Ramos as he picks new shirt number after joining Monterrey to honour Los Blancos

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Feb 07, 2025 09:23 GMT
Real Madrid have expressed gratitude to club legend Sergio Ramos for picking up the '93' shirt number at his new club Monterrey. The Spanish defender was released by Sevilla last summer and spent the first six months of the season without a club.

Ramos has now completed a move to Liga MX giants Monterrey on Thursday, February 6. Following the transfer, it was announced that the player would wear shirt number 93 for the Mexican side.

That number is special to both Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid, and a direct reference to the 2013/14 Champions League final. Los Blancos were trailing the game 1-0 to Atletico Madrid, going behind to a Diego Godin goal in the 36th minute.

Los Rojiblancos were on the cusp of victory at the Estadio da Luz, when, in the 93rd minute, Ramos scored the equalizer from a Luka Modric corner. The Spaniard kept his team in the game and they went on to win by a 4-1 scoreline after extra time.

It was a special moment as Real Madrid clinched La Decima, their 10th Champions League trophy, after a 12-year gap. Following Ramos' move to Monterrey, Los Blancos shared a message for their former player on Instagram, stating:

"Sergio Ramos will play for C.F. Monterrey. His shirt number chosen to remember a legendary moment for our club: minute 93. A tribute to madrisimo, a reminder of a moment that changed our history. Eternally grateful, Sergio. We wish you lots of luck and succes."

Interestingly, Ramos also has the '93' tattooed on his head.

How many games has Sergio Ramos played for Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2005 from Sevilla as one of the most promising young defenders in the world. The Spaniard was handed shirt number 4 and would wear the same number throughout his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos went on to appear 671 times for Los Blancos, and has the fourth most appearances for the club in their history. He was appointed captain following Iker Casillas' departure in 2015.

The 38-year-old won multiple trophies with Real Madrid, before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent in 2021. After two seasons in Ligue 1, Ramos returned to Spain to join former club Sevilla in the summer of 2023. The Spaniard registered 37 appearances for the Andalusian club last season, before parting ways last summer.

