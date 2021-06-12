Euro 2020: Alan Shearer predicts Chelsea star to start for England against Croatia

Former Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer believes Chelsea's Mason Mount will start for the Three Lions in their opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia on Sunday.

Talking about Euro 2020 on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, the former England striker tipped Mason Mount to start as the Chelsea man is widely loved by all the managers he has played under. Shearer said:

"Mason Mount, I'm pretty sure will start because every manager he's played for whether that's Frank, Tuchel or now Southgate, they all love him - and rightly so because of what he offers."

England have picked a number of players in their Euro 2020 squad who could operate in a similar role to Mason Mount. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are all capable of playing in Mason Mount's position.

However, Mason Mount, a Champions League winner with Chelsea can also play in a midfield three as an attacking midfielder. Mount offers versatility, which is what none of his competitors do, giving the 22-year-old an advantage.

Alan Shearer makes Mason Mount prediction ahead of England vs Croatia. https://t.co/Q2kM44OAec — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) June 12, 2021

Alan Shearer believes Mason Mount has played a big part under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea. Shearer feels that Mount will continue to do the same for Gareth Southgate's England at Euro 2020.

England face a selection headache ahead of their opening game at Euro 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate has a plethora of great players to choose from for their opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia. However, with most of their players coming into the tournament after having good domestic seasons, selecting a starting XI is going to be a challenging task.

Out of the eleven players who will start for England at Euro 2020, only captain Harry Kane has a nailed down spot in the starting XI.

England have so many options all over the pitch, but the most-debated positions will be the front three. After seeing England play in their pre-Euro 2020 friendlies, it seems like Gareth Southgate is inclined towards starting Jack Grealish at the moment.

@MrStephenHowson spoke to Alan Shearer exclusively about the dentist chair incident, how to fit Mason Mount and Foden in the team and where England could be vulnerable in the Euros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Full video on the FIVE YouTube channel here: https://t.co/hvpf1z4mqq



Cc: @rioferdy5 @joelbeya pic.twitter.com/OSLkapCsz2 — FIVE (@FIVEUK) June 9, 2021

