Euro 2020: England star misses training ahead of Sunday's final against Italy

England and Manchester City attacker Phil Foden missed training on Saturday on a precautionary basis ahead of the Euro 2020 final after suffering a minor knock, according to Sky Sports.

Phil Foden has played a bit-part role for England at Euro 2020. The Manchester City prodigy has played in three games so far.

Having started England's opening game against Croatia, Foden played against Scotland before making a substitute appearance against Denmark in the semi-finals.

Despite suffering a minor injury, Phil Foden and the rest of the England squad should be fit to play against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The entire 26-man squad was also tested negative in UEFA's mandatory PCR test.

However, Phil Foden is not expected to start in the final. Gareth Southgate is expected to stick to the front-three of Kane, Sterling, and Saka after impressing in England's run to the final.

Phil Foden could be an amazing option to come off the bench alongside Jack Grealish. Foden has already tasted international success with England.

The Manchester City youngster was part of the U-17 squad, which lifted the World Cup in India in 2017.

Phil Foden says England need to remain focussed ahead of Euro 2020 final

England is set to face an in-form Italy side in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. England will have home advantage as the game is set to be played in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

However, Phil Foden has assured that this England side will stay focused and play the final like any other game. Foden said on England's official podcast (via Sky Sports):

"There are going to be so many emotions for the final with all the fans there. But as players we have just got to stay focused and treat it like it was the first game of the tournament. We don't need to change anything as we've been brilliant in every game and (hopefully) we can get over the line."

Phil Foden is also looking forward to playing in the Euro 2020 final at home with all the support.

"To reach the final in our home stadium with the fans behind us is just an unbelievable feeling. And to be the first England team to reach the European Championship final just shows how special the squad is and how much work we have put in."

England has reached a major final for the first time since 1966. The Euro 2020 final is to be played on July 11 at 8:00 PM (BST).

