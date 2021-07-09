Euro 2020 Golden Boot race: Cristiano Ronaldo one goal ahead of Harry Kane in race to win top-scorer award

Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is currently one goal ahead of England star Harry Kane in the race to win the Golden Boot at the ongoing Euro 2020.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently tied with Czech Republic's Patrik Schick with five goals at Euro 2020. Realistically, the pair can only be caught by England's Harry Kane (4) and Raheem Sterling (3). A total of five Italian players are on two goals each, meaning they need to score a hat-trick in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday to catch up with Ronaldo and Schick.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored all five of his goals in the group stage of the tournament. The 36-year-old forward netted a brace in the opening match against Hungary before scoring once in a 4-2 defeat to Germany. However, Cristiano Ronaldo redeemed himself by scoring another brace in a 2-2 draw with France. Portugal were then knocked out by Belgium in the Round of 16.

Harry Kane, on the other hand, has found his goalscoring form in the latter stages of the tournament. The Spurs forward went goalless in the group stage before scoring four goals in the three knockout games of Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of Patrik Schick despite both scoring five goals each. This is because the 36-year-old has registered an assist as well, something the Czech forward has not.

If he can hold on, this would be Cristiano Ronaldo's first Golden Boot at an international tournament.

Euro 2020 was a record-breaking tournament for Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite seeing his Portugal side get knocked out in the Round of 16, Euro 2020 has been a successful tournament for Cristiano Ronaldo on a personal level. By netting twice against Hungary, Ronaldo went past Frenchman Michel Platini to become the top goalscorer in European Championship history. Ronaldo is currently well clear of Platini with 14 goals. France's Antoine Griezmann is the closest among active players with seven goals.

Ronaldo has also equalled former Iranian forward Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals. That record is bound to be broken pretty soon as the Portuguese shows no sign of retiring from international football.

However, Harry Kane is on Cristiano Ronaldo's tail and has a great chance of lifting Euro 2020 as England captain and winning the Golden Boot as well.

