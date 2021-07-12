Euro 2020: Jose Mourinho names his player of the tournament

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has selected England's Kyle Walker as his player of the tournament for Euro 2020. Mourinho believes that Walker's performances for the Three Lions this summer have been 'phenomenal'.

Kyle Walker was one of the few players to play almost every minute of England's run to the final of Euro 2020 this summer. The Manchester City man was asked to play at right-back and on occasion was deployed as a right center-back as part of a back three.

Walker once again produced a good performance for Gareth Southgate's side in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy. England took the lead thanks to a volley from Luke Shaw in just the second minute of the game.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci equalized for Roberto Mancini's side midway through the second half. The game was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Both teams were unable to score a goal during extra-time which forced the final of Euro 2020 to be decided by penalties.

Italy went on to win the penalty shootout 3-2 as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert their spot-kicks.

Despite suffering defeat in the final of Euro 2020, a number of England players have been highly praised by fans and pundits. Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice and Raheem Sterling were some of the standout players for England throughout the course of the tournament.

However, Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has singled out Manchester City star Kyle Walker for his performances this summer.

"He's my player of the tournament. I think Kyle Walker was phenomenal. From the first minute of the competition until the moment he came off in the final, he was phenomenal," Jose Mourinho told talkSport.

"He was giving cover to centre-backs on the opposite side. I don't remember him losing one single duel. He didn't go forward as much as he does in the club because of a strategy point of view.

"When I call a player an animal it is the best compliment I can do to a player. Kyle Walker - an absolute animal. For me, phenomenal. From the first minute to the last minute he was in that element."

England's future is bright despite defeat to Italy in Euro 2020 final

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 has arguably been one of the most exciting and impressive sides the country has produced in recent times.

England's squad for Euro 2020 was filled with a number of youngsters who have the potential to improve and give the Three Lions a real chance of challenging for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.

