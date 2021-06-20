Euro 2020: Spain vs. Poland match recap

Spain remained winless at Euro 2020 as they followed up their 0-0 draw with Sweden with a 1-1 draw against Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

This leaves Group E at Euro 2020 finely poised, with Spain in 3rd and Sweden leading the table with 4 points in two games.

Euro 2020 Group E - Group stage match

Spain vs. Poland: First half

Poland must have been aware that they were likely to need to take something from the game having lost their opening match 2-1 to Slovakia to keep their hopes alive at Euro 2020. They were industrious early on and had the first sight of goal when Mateusz Kilch fired narrowly over from distance.

Confusion would then reign in the 25th minute when Alvaro Morata poked home a ball across the box from Gerard Moreno. There were no Spanish celebrations as the flag was raised due to Morata appearing to have been offside.

However, following a VAR review, the goal was awarded in a controversial decision that surprised even the match commentators.

After Gerard Moreno's free-kick went narrowly wide of the left post in the 34th minute, it was Poland who began to create the better chances. Some good work from Lewandowski almost saw Karol Swiderski prod the ball home from his cross.

Lewandowski would come close himself later after reacting first when Swidervski's shot from outside the box came back off the post. Lewandowski looked to power home the rebound but his effort ended up being straight at Unai Simon in the Spanish goal.

Spain vs. Poland: Second half

As the game entered the second half, Lewandowski continued to be a thorn in the Spanish defence's side. In the 54th minute, Kamil Jozwiak whipped in an inviting ball towards Lewandowski's head. The Polish star out-muscled Spain's Aymeric Laporte before powering his header home to equalize for Poland.

Moments later, Spain would have a great opportunity to re-take the lead. Jakub Moder's late challenge on Moreno led to Spain being awarded a penalty after a VAR review. Moreno stepped up to take it himself but saw his effort come back off the left post before Morata was unable to turn home the rebound.

Spain would continue to threaten for the remainder of the game and looked certain to score when Pablo Sarabia chested down Jordi Alba's pass into the path of Morata. Morata was unable to steer the ball past Wojciech Szczesny, who threw himself at the ball superbly to make a fine save.

This would be the last real chance of the game and means Spain will likely need to defeat Slovakia if they are to qualify for the knockout rounds of Euro 2020.

Poland are still in with a shout too. However, they will have to beat Sweden, who beat Slovakia 1-0 in their last game, if they are to progress further in Euro 2020.

