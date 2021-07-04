Euro 2020: Ukraine vs. England Match Recap

England advanced to the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a comfortable 4-0 win over Ukraine. England hadn't scored many goals thus far at Euro 2020, but racked up a number of good wins over the likes of Croatia and Germany.

Euro 2020: Quarter-final match

Ukraine vs. England: First half

England would change their goal-scoring habit in this game, as they were more clinical in front of goal and jumped out to an early lead inside 5 minutes. Raheem Sterling slid a ball through for Harry Kane, who poked the ball home to open his account for the evening.

Ukraine, who only progressed through the Euro 2020 group stage with a 2-1 win over North Macedonia before sneaking by the ten men of Sweden last time out, had few opportunities throughout. They did come close to equalizing when Roman Yaremchuk forced Jordan Pickford to get down well to save his low effort from an angle.

Some good work down the left by Sterling led to the ball being cleared as far as Declan Rice, whose venomous strike was well saved by George Buschan. This was the last big moment of the first half as the side headed in at 1-0 for the break.

Ukraine vs. England: Second half

England got their second less than a minute after the re-start when a Luke Shaw free-kick found the head of Harry Maguire. Maguire's towering header made it 2-0 and another Shaw cross would make it 3-0 before long.

This time from open play, Shaw put in another beautiful cross which this time found Kane, whose header went between the legs of Buschan and into the back of the net.

Buschan was able to deny Kane a hat-trick later on as he pulled off a great save to deflect a scorching volley that looked destined for the top right corner. From the resulting corner, however, England would get a fourth after Jordan Henderson headed home from a lovely Mason Mount delivery.

While substitute Evgen Makarenko stung the hands of Pickford late on with his effort on goal, the game slowed down in the closing moments and would end 4-0. Next up for England is a clash against Denmark at Euro 2020, with a spot in the final against Wembley on the line.

