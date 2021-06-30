Euro 2020: England vs. Germany Match Recap

England marched on to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after securing a 2-0 win over rivals Germany.

While England's formation with five at the back suggested a more defensive set-up, they looked promising going forward early. Raheem Sterling had an early sight of goal but his curling shot from distance was well saved by a diving Manuel Neuer.

The Germans, who have had mixed fortunes at Euro 2020 thus far with a win, a loss and a draw in the group stage, had chances as well. While they had less possession in the first half, they came close through Timo Werner, whose shot from a tight angle forced a good save out of Jordan Pickford.

The best chance of the first half came moments before the break. Sterling burst into the German area, drawing several defenders to him. When the ball broke to Harry Kane, the Tottenham striker looked set to score his first goal at Euro 2020. However, Kane's first touch let him down and the ball was cleared to send the teams in 0-0 at half-time.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have beaten Germany for the first time in a knockout round of a major tournament since 1966 🎉#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/G8HBoO9gHJ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

As the second half got underway, Germany looked the stronger of the two sides. They nearly opened the scoring when Kai Havertz rifled the ball from the edge of the box only to be denied by an excellent reaction save by Pickford. The strike was soaring towards the goal and looked to be on target before Pickford managed to tip it over the crossbar.

Instead, it would be England who opened the scoring in the 75th minute. Luke Shaw fired in a low cross from the left that was guided home by Sterling. The Englishman almost went from hero to villain moments later when his misplaced pass led to a counter-attack for Germany.

Havertz put Thomas Muller through on goal only for the experienced German to roll the ball wide of the left post.

England would add another goal five minutes from time thanks to another great ball in from the left. This time it would be Jack Grealish with the delivery. Kane did excellently to contort his body and convert what was an awkward headed chance. The goal put England 2-0 up and would prove to be the last big moment of the game.

England are still yet to concede at Euro 2020 and Germany joined Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, who have all tried and failed to score against the Three Lions. England will face underdogs Ukraine in the quarter-finals for a spot in the final four at Euro 2020.

