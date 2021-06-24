Euro 2020: Germany vs. Hungary Match Recap

Hungary turned in another valiant effort to draw 2-2 with Germany on Matchday 3 of Euro 2020. But the result was ultimately insufficient as they failed to progress to the knockouts, finishing bottom of Group F.

The Hungarians needed a win to qualify for the Round of 16, having lost to Portugal and drawn with France earlier in the tournament. They took a shock lead in exciting fashion in the 11th minute. Rolland Sallai's cross from the right was met by a diving header from Adam Szalai, a goal that meant their Euro 2020 dreams were still alive.

🇭🇺 Ádám Szalai nods in to put Hungary ahead ⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/p4ffLGXlbC — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Germany also needed a victory to progress to the knockouts, having beaten Portugal but lost to France in their previous games. They tried to respond and came close to finding an equalizer multiple times in the first half. In one passage of play, Mats Hummels nearly headed home from Joshua Kimmich's corner, but his shot cannoned back off the bar.

Die Mannschaft then recycled the ball and worked it to Matthias Ginter. But the defender hammered his half-volley straight at Peter Gulasci in the Hungary goal. The score remained 1-0 at half-time; if it remained the same after 90 minutes, Germany would exit Euro 2020.

Euro 2020: Germany up the ante in second half

The Germans needed to produce something special in the second half. They walked out of the tunner with renewed vigor and eventually got their equalizer. Kimmich's deep free kick was nodded skywards by Hummels. The ball floated towards goal before Kai Havertz responded first to nod home and tie the score at 1-1.

Moments later, Hungary were ahead once again when Andras Schafer bundled the ball into the back of the net. Germany's defence was caught unawares by Szalai's lob over the top which played Schafer in. The winger proceeded to get his head to the ball and guided it past an on-rushing Manuel Neuer to give Hungary the lead again.

Die Mannschaft came close to a second equalizer in the 80th minute, but Toni Kroos saw his effort flash wide of the right post. It seemed as though it would not be Germany's day and a group stage exit at Euro 2020 loomed large over their heads.

However, in the 84th minute Germany would get their much-needed goal. After some pinball in the box, the ball fell at the feet of Leon Goretzka. The substitute hammered the ball home to make it 2-2 and ensure Germany advanced to the knockouts in second place from Group F.

🗒️ MATCH REPORT: Germany were within 6 minutes of a shock EURO 2020 exit until Leon Goretzka's goal downed Hungary....#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Germany will face England in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. The Three Lions are unbeaten so far, having drawn with Scotland and beaten both Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Hungary, on the other hand, exited Euro 2020 after finishing at the foot of Group F. But they have much to be proud of after their courageous efforts against Portugal, France and Germany.

